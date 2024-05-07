Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Meet at the Top of the Met Gala Steps After Walking Red Carpet Separately: Watch
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are no longer hiding their love!
Though the stars walked the red carpet separately at the Monday, May 6, Met Gala, they reunited at the top of the staircase, where the actor offered the "Espresso" singer his arm as they went into the party.
The blonde beauty, 24, rocked a strapless gown that featured a black velvet bodice and a voluminous baby blue skirt that flowed out into a long white train that had an ombré effect.
Her long locks were styled in a half-up, half-down look with loose waves, while she accessorized with black platform heels, dangling earrings and a silver necklace.
The Saltburn lead, 31, looked dapper in a velour suit by Burberry, a white high-neck shirt and black top hat.
Once the couple came together, they posed for a few pictures, as seen in images obtained by other news outlets.
Earlier this year, they both attended Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party and once again posed on the carpet separately — but only mere feet apart! However, once they were inside the party, they did take a photo together.
According to a source, the pair first met at Paris Fashion Week in 2023, but they decided to become exclusive in January.
"They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong," a source spilled to a news outlet earlier this year. "They are both very casual people and enjoy being low-key in their downtime. They aren’t putting too much pressure on things, and Sabrina loves that Barry understands she is extremely busy with her work commitments right now."
Nonetheless, the dad-of-one hasn't been shy about his affection for Carpenter, as he attended more than one of her concerts when she opened for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.
In addition, he was seen cheering her on in the crowd at the first weekend of Coachella last month, where the Disney Channel alum was a headliner.
Prior to hitting it off with the Girl Meets World actress, the Irish movie star was in a relationship with Alyson Kierans, whom he welcomed a baby with in 2022. The pair's split was revealed in the summer of 2023.
Vogue obtained the photos of Carpenter and Keoghan posting together at the Met Gala.