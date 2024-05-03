'This Is Messy': Taylor Swift Fans React to Her Ex Jake Gyllenhaal Starring on the Same 'SNL' Episode as Singer's Pal Sabrina Carpenter
The Swifties are shook!
Earlier this week, Saturday Night Live announced Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal and her friend Sabrina Carpenter will both star on the May 18 season finale.
While some fans thought it was in bad taste for the Disney Channel alum, 24, to be on the same episode as Gyllenhaal, most found it to be a hilarious coincidence.
"If there is not a sketch on 'All Too Well,' it’s gonna be a riot," one person wrote on social media, referring to the tune Swift, 34, is rumored to have wrote about her breakup from the actor, 43.
"Wow. SNL chose violence on May 18," another Instagram used quipped, while a third said, "this is so messy, I'm so excited."
Others joked that Carpenter could ask the movie star to give back Swift's red scarf, a reference to the viral lyric from "All Too Well," in which the Grammy winner claimed she left the accessory at his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's house after their 2010 split.
The "Love Story" crooner's romance with the actor lasted for just a few months but is believed to have influenced several tracks on Swift's album Red. When she released the rerecorded version of the disc, she included the original 10-minute version of the song, which she played on SNL in 2021.
Though the superstar never confirms who her songs are about, she gave some insight into the "All Too Well" songwriting process in an interview with Rolling Stone.
"It was a day when I was just, like, a broken human, walking into rehearsal just feeling terrible about what was going on in my personal life," she recalled. "I just ended up playing four chords over and over again, and the band started kicking in."
"[They] just started singing and riffing and ad-libbing this song," Swift explained. "People just started playing along with me ... I think they could tell I was really going through it."
In a 2022 Esquire article, the Brokeback Mountain lead star was asked about the updated version of the song.
"It has nothing to do with me. It's about her relationship with her fans," he shared of her telling more on their romance. "It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don't begrudge anyone that."
However, he also touched on Swifties harassing him via social media, questioning whether artists should take responsibility for "what we put into the world."
"At some point, I think it's important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one's name," he said.