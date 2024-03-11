Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Finally Pose Together Inside Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party as They Confirm Relationship
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan seemed to make their romance Oscars party official!
The "Nonsense" singer, 24, and the Saltburn actor, 31, who have been linked since December, posed together inside Vanity Fair's Academy Awards after-party on Sunday, March 10, after months of speculation about their romance.
In the photo, Carpenter, who stunned in a black Tory Burch gown, and Keoghan, who rocked a black and white patterned Amiri jacket, both covered their mouths with their hands as the pop star wrapped one of her arms around the British actor inside the star-studded bash.
In the snap, Keoghan could be seen rocking a friendship bracelet with "Sabrina" printed on the beads, along with bright pink hearts.
Before heading into the event, the pair posed next to each other on the red carpet but maintained their distance in front of photographers.
Keoghan recently made a trip to Singapore to see Carpenter open for Taylor Swift during her world tour. In a sweet moment caught by fans, the blonde beauty could be seen running off stage after her set and running into the Dunkirk star's arms.
Despite their equally busy schedules, Carpenter and Keoghan have been enjoying each other's company as much as they can. "They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong," a source spilled.
- Joe Manganiello Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor 6 Months After Sofía Vergara Split
- Drew Barrymore Admits She's Turned On By Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Naughty Boy' Lifestyle: 'I Love It'
- Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, More Fan Favorite Celeb Couples Who Called It Quits In 2021: Photos
“They are both very casual people and enjoy being low-key in their downtime. They aren’t putting too much pressure on things, and Sabrina loves that Barry understands she is extremely busy with her work commitments right now," the insider added.
The budding Hollywood power couple reportedly met at a Paris Fashion Week event in 2023, but only recently took things to a new level. "They slowly started hanging out and became exclusive this January," the source claimed.
"Sabrina loves that he has been making the effort to support her at her shows and it has given them a chance to spend time together during this busy season,” the source added. “He is a total fan of hers and she thinks it’s really cute."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When Keoghan was recently asked about his relationship with the chart-topper, he said, "Look, I read all of that, and it obviously gets sent to me as well. But you got to take it with a pinch. It’s just the response to the movie that’s kicking a lot of stuff about."
"I tend to stay away from the internet because I want to kind of get back to some meditative stuff. By that I mean boxing or playing the PlayStation or going out on a walk, or stuff that involves me being present. You lose sight of that when you’re on the press tour. It’s about putting the phone down or whatever and taking time to yourself. Be nice to yourself," he added.