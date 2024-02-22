Barry Keoghan Describes Nudity in Film as 'True Art' and 'Vulnerability' After 'Saltburn' Dance Scene Goes Viral

Barry Keoghan admitted he tries not to "read into too much" of what fans are saying after his nude dance scene in Saltburn went viral.

"It can be detrimental to the mind and your mental state," he added in a recent interview. "But I wouldn’t go there if I wasn’t prepared for that, or if I wasn’t open to receiving what people want to say. I think it shows an act of maturity in your craft, and if it justifies the story and moves it forward, why not?"