Barry Keoghan Describes Nudity in Film as 'True Art' and 'Vulnerability' After 'Saltburn' Dance Scene Goes Viral
Barry Keoghan admitted he tries not to "read into too much" of what fans are saying after his nude dance scene in Saltburn went viral.
"It can be detrimental to the mind and your mental state," he added in a recent interview. "But I wouldn’t go there if I wasn’t prepared for that, or if I wasn’t open to receiving what people want to say. I think it shows an act of maturity in your craft, and if it justifies the story and moves it forward, why not?"
Keoghan further shared that baring it all in film can be a form of "true art" and "true vulnerability" for an actor.
"You’re really kind of putting yourself out there in the most vulnerable state," he continued. "It’s beautiful to look at. I’m not saying it’s because of my body, but it’s freeing to see that body move around in the way it does. It’s like a moving painting, almost."
"I was like, 'Wow.' In the final moment of the dance, I twirl twice, and if you look at my footwork, it’s linked to boxing," he shared of his technique in the infamous scene. "It’s all about footwork and moving the hips and stuff like that."
"That definitely came into factor, subconsciously," he explained. "I was afraid to move my hips and move my body in a certain way, but the set was made quite comfortable for me. Once the camera goes up, I always feel a bit safe, and I have the license to kind of waltz in that environment."
The Eternals actor also stated that the concept of the scene wasn't entirely foreign to him, joking that he's dance without clothes on before.
"Everyone does, man," he said. "We all sing in the shower. We all act silly when we’re alone and we feel this freedom. It’s one thing that I did relate to. Not dancing around a manor of that sort with that f------ drip hanging about — but I sing out loud, I dance silly and move my body silly."
This isn't the first time Keoghan has given his all to a performance. As OK! previously reported, he showed up to film The Banshees of Inisherin days after contracting necrotizing fasciitis — a flesh-eating disease which generally has between an 11% and 22% survival rate.
Director Martin McDonagh revealed, "I’m not sure if he was on a lot of meds, but he seemed to shrug it off. We were only about four days out from shooting, and his arm was puffed up."
"But he was like, 'Yeah, no, I’m going to be fine — I’ll see you on Tuesday.' I went to the hospital thinking, S---, is he going to die? Let alone, is he going to make the movie," he continued. "But I came out of there energized and looking forward to it."
Keoghan spoke with Vanity Fair about the viral scene.