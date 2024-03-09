Taylor Swift Is 'Not Nervous' About Travis Kelce's Partying Habits: 'She’s Pretty Confident About Him'
Though Travis Kelce has been living it up ever since the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl, it hasn't been at the top of Taylor Swift's mind, a source claimed.
“There are scores of women who’d like to be with him,” a source claimed of the 34-year-old athlete. “But he’s not hanging with them — he’s with the guys.”
As OK! previously reported, the athlete and the pop star, 34, were seen having a great time in Las Vegas after the Super Bowl in February. The pair danced the night away and left at 5 a.m. Then, Kelce was clearly tipsy during the celebratory parade in Kansas City on February 14.
However, that doesn't scare away the Grammy winner. "After all the musicians and actors that she’s dated, it’s refreshing to date an all-American guy,” said the source. “He’s the kind of guy she envisioned being with as a kid, like the star player on the high school football team.”
Though the pair aren't together that much right now — she's on her world tour while he's been with his family in the U.S. — the blonde beauty fully trusts her man. “Taylor’s not nervous,” said the source. “She’s pretty confident about him and how he feels about her.”
The pair, who have been dating since the summer of 2023, seem to be going strong ever since they first met. Kelce flew to Sydney, Australia, to watch Swift perform, and there's rumors he's heading back overseas again.
Sports writer Tom Withers tweeted, "For all the Swifties, Travis Kelce is headed to Singapore."
- Travis Kelce Makes Taylor Swift 'Feel Secure' in Their Relationship: 'She Can Be Away and Not Worry'
- Travis Kelce 'Not Intimidated' by Taylor Swift's Fame as Romance Heats Up: 'He Checks All the Boxes'
- Taylor Swift Feels 'More Free' With Travis Kelce After Her Ex Joe Alwyn Kept Their Relationship Under Wraps
Kelce recently gushed about the duo's trip Down Under, where they visited the zoo.
"But I tell you what though, the kangaroos were pretty sweet, got to see a red panda up close and personal," he shared.
"One of my favorite things is, the zookeeper, the one showing us the red panda, we had to go in a cage just to go in and see the panda ... and they’re like, ‘All right, make sure that door’s closed, and when you get out of here quickly, close this one because they are escape artists,’ and I was like, 'This thing just got so many brownie points from me, dude!'" he added.
Kelce also touched upon how Swifties are so dedicated to the musical artist.
"There were full-on helicopters just flying around," the athlete explained on his podcast. "They helicoptered us!"
"Well, not us, Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible," Travis gushed, to which his brother replied, "Yeah, of course."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Star spoke to the source.