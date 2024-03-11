Kylie Jenner Poses Alone on Vanity Fair's Oscars Red Carpet as Timothée Chalamet Split Rumors Swirl: See Her Solo Outing
Is Kylie Jenner back on the market?
The reality star fueled split rumors after she stepped out to the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party without her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, who surprised fans by not showing up to the 96th Annual Academy Awards or the celebration his girlfriend attended with her sister Kendall Jenner.
Despite stepping out solo to the exclusive Hollywood bash — which was held at Wallis Annenberg Center on Sunday, March 10 — Kylie looked absolutely stunning in a red Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown.
The dress hugged The Kardashians star in all the right places and featured thin straps with a detailed floral silver accent across the abdomen area.
Kylie, who styled her hair in a sleek wet look, struck a stoic pose on the red carpet, as her emotions were notably a lot less smiley than her cheerful date night with Timothée at the 2024 Golden Globes earlier this year.
Fans were confused why the Wonka star didn't make an appearance at any Oscars-related events Sunday evening and took to social media to express their concerns, as OK! previously reported.
"Where is he? Where's Timothee. We want to know plz [sic]," one admirer expressed via X (formerly named Twitter), as another wrote, "Where tf is Timothee #oscars," and a third exclaimed, "WHERE IS TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET #Oscars2024."
"No Timothee at the VF Oscar party? Could he and Kylie be done finally?" a fourth social media user noted, while someone else quipped, "Kylie went to the Oscars party without Timothée. It's my turn to shine."
While there's no true evidence Kylie and Timothée called it quits on their relationship, the couple hasn't been spotted publicly since their Golden Globes awards show debut back in January.
Most recently, the makeup mogul refused to respond to a question about the Dune actor's potential influence on her newly natural "clean girl" aesthetic when the topic came up during an interview earlier this month.
"I don’t know how I feel about that. I just don’t want to talk about personal things," Kylie confessed, attempting to shut down any discussion about her love life.
The mom-of-two — who shares her daughter, Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott — did, however, acknowledge how her style has changed in recent months.
"I don’t have this thick mane down to my butt, I don’t have lash extensions, I don’t have these long claws," Kylie explained, though she noted her more natural look hasn't caused the critics to hold back their hate.
"It’s just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted," she dished. "There’s nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me."