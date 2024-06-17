OK Magazine
Sabrina Carpenter Was 'Very Communicative' With Taylor Swift About Starring in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Campaign Amid Feud: 'It Was No Weirdness'

Jun. 17 2024, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

As much as internet haters might have wished, there was no "Bad Blood" between Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift after the "Espresso" singer starred in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign earlier this year.

In a new interview published Monday, June 17, the Disney Channel alum addressed backlash she received after agreeing to partner with SKIMS as the face of their April underwear campaign in the midst of opening for Swift during numerous shows on The Eras Tour.

At the time, some die-hard Swifties thought it wasn't right for Carpenter to work with Kardashian's brand due to the 14-time Grammy winner's yearslong feud with the reality star.

"As much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working. In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end," the "Please Please Please" hitmaker expressed of Swift.

Carpenter continued: "So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do."

While the 25-year-old said there was no drama stemming from the situation, she was still slammed with loads of criticism for agreeing to model Kardashian's clothing.

"After everything Taylor did for you, this is your way to say thank you? Sponsoring the woman who caused her so much pain?" an upset fan expressed at the time, as another questioned: "Okay. She's one of the best friends of @taylorswift. But why is she endorsing a brand of her friend's enemy?"

"Oh honey you’re gorgeous but not this brand," a third critic complained, while a fourth snubbed, "how she gonna open for Taylor Swift, then work with Kim Kardashian."

Some supporters of Carpenter defended her decision to participate in the campaign, as an admirer admitted, "I would do it too for a check," while another pointed out Swift's other friends Lana Del Rey and Brittany Mahomes had also starred in photoshoots for SKIMS within the past year.

"In the end, they're all in the same industry and it's part of their job to work with brands. Is it triggering? A little. But can we blame them? I'm sure it's a good check, and I don't think TS asks them to sign a loyalty contract. Nobody has the right to do that," they explained.

