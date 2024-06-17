Sabrina Carpenter Was 'Very Communicative' With Taylor Swift About Starring in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Campaign Amid Feud: 'It Was No Weirdness'

As much as internet haters might have wished, there was no "Bad Blood" between Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift after the "Espresso" singer starred in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign earlier this year.

In a new interview published Monday, June 17, the Disney Channel alum addressed backlash she received after agreeing to partner with SKIMS as the face of their April underwear campaign in the midst of opening for Swift during numerous shows on The Eras Tour.