Taylor Swift Fans 'Need to Back Off' Brittany Mahomes After Backlash Due to Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Campaign, Says Nick Viall
Taylor Swift fans, "You Need to Calm Down!'
At least, that's the conclusion Nick Viall came to when discussing recent backlash Brittany Mahomes received for starring in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign during the Tuesday, November 14, episode of his podcast.
"I feel like people just need to back off because how do we even know that she did this campaign after her and Taylor became friends?" Viall explained of Mahomes, who likely shot the holiday campaign months before her and Swift sparked a friendship in the midst of the pop icon's ongoing romance with Travis Kelce.
"There’s too many questions. Also, do we think Taylor even cares at this point?" The Bachelor star questioned of the "Love Story" singer — whose tension-filled feud with Kardashian dates back to more than a decade ago.
Plus, Swift "could distance herself" from Mahomes if she was bothered by the situation, Viall pointed out, though the newfound besties don't seem to be slowing down their hangouts any time soon.
Viall noted his friend, who is close to Swift, believes her quick bond with Mahomes happened because they both can relate to being constantly criticized by the public.
Swifties were initially mad at Mahomes after her family starred in SKIMS' holiday campaign, however, fuel was added to the fire when the former soccer star's resurfaced tweets from ten years ago allegedly made fun of the pop star and her music.
"She’s gonna be friends with people who she feels like are her equal, and maybe, Brittany Mahomes didn’t even know of this rivalry [with Kim]. Maybe she just got, like, a small talking to, like a, 'Hey! No big deal, but like, that was kind of weird,'" Viall explained, noting Swift is allowed to become pals with people who aren’t necessarily die-hard fans.
"Maybe Kim has reached out behind the scenes and been like, 'Yeah, sorry. I was just trying to be a good wife back in the day, and I kind of lost my way and I was just, kind of, Team Kanye back then,'" he continued of Kardashian — who filed for divorce from her ex-husband Kanye West in February 2021.
"But obviously, Kim has separated herself from Kanye, so we have no idea. So, before we start throwing grenades towards Brittany Mahomes, I think maybe we should just give her some grace and follow Taylor's lead," Viall concluded on the matter.
Swift's years-long feud with Kardashian and West began at the 2009 VMAs, when the "Heartless" rapper interrupted her award acceptance speech to claim Beyoncé was more worthy of winning.
The infamous moment ignited a storm of hate against Swift, with things only becoming worse when West released his song "Famous" in 2016.
West dragged the 12-time Grammy winner without her permission, before Kardashian called Swift a "snake" and shared an edited phone call to make it sound like she agreed.