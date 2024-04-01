Sabrina Carpenter Slammed for Starring in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Campaign After Opening for BFF Taylor Swift on Eras Tour
Just because Taylor Swift has "Bad Blood" with Kim Kardashian, doesn't mean her friends do!
Sabrina Carpenter is the latest pal of the "Love Story" singer to face backlash for starring as the face of a SKIMS campaign, prompting social media users to question the "Nonsense" vocalist for working with Kardashian after opening for Swift on various legs of her Eras Tour.
On Monday, April 1, Carpenter was announced as the star of SKIMS spring underwear campaign via a press release obtained by OK!.
"SKIMS has so many beautiful underwear styles that I was so excited to wear. I love both collections, especially the delicacy of the Stretch Lace and the second-skin feel of Fits Everybody. Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMS!" the Disney Channel alum expressed in the press release.
She continued: "I loved the femininity of the whole creative. I feel very excited SKIMS chose me to be the face of this campaign as I’ve always been a fan of the brand."
In the press announcement, Kardashian had nothing but nice things to say about Carpenter — and even gave a nod to her recent string of performances as the opener of Swift's Eras Tour shows in Latin America, Australia and Singapore.
"Sabrina is not only a very talented musician, but she also has a fashion sense and an 'it' factor that really resonates with the next generation," the co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of SKIMS detailed. "With her upcoming Coachella debut, there couldn’t be a better time to have her star in a SKIMS campaign. Her talent and playful style brings a new energy to these collections, and the campaign is so fun!"
Despite Carpenter appearing excited to share the campaign with her 33.1 million Instagram followers, some fans weren't too pleased to see her partnering with Kardashian, as it seemed to feel like a stab in the back toward Swift — whose infamous feud with the reality star dates back more than a decade.
"After everything Taylor did for you, this is your way to say thank you? Sponsoring the woman who caused her so much pain?" one upset critic questioned beneath Carpenter's post about the collab, as another added, "Okay. She's one of the best friends of @taylorswift. But why is she endorsing a brand of her friend's enemy?"
"Oh honey you’re gorgeous but not this brand," a third fan declared, while a fourth person snubbed via X (formerly named Twitter): "How she gonna open for Taylor swift, then work with Kim Kardashian."
Some social media users defended Carpenter, with one admitting, "I would do it too for a check," while another pointed out Swift's friends Lana Del Ry and Brittany Mahomes doing the same.
"In the end, they're all in the same industry and it's part of their job to work with brands. Is it triggering? A little. But can we blame them? I'm sure it's a good check, and I don't think TS asks them to sign a loyalty contract. Nobody has the right to do that," they stated.