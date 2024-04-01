OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sabrina Carpenter
OK LogoNEWS

Sabrina Carpenter Slammed for Starring in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Campaign After Opening for BFF Taylor Swift on Eras Tour

sabrina carpenter kim kardashian skims campaign taylor swift
Source: MEGA; @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram
By:

Apr. 1 2024, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Just because Taylor Swift has "Bad Blood" with Kim Kardashian, doesn't mean her friends do!

Sabrina Carpenter is the latest pal of the "Love Story" singer to face backlash for starring as the face of a SKIMS campaign, prompting social media users to question the "Nonsense" vocalist for working with Kardashian after opening for Swift on various legs of her Eras Tour.

Article continues below advertisement
sabrina carpenter kim kardashian skims campaign taylor swift
Source: SKIMS

Sabrina Carpenter stars as the face of Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS campaign.

On Monday, April 1, Carpenter was announced as the star of SKIMS spring underwear campaign via a press release obtained by OK!.

"SKIMS has so many beautiful underwear styles that I was so excited to wear. I love both collections, especially the delicacy of the Stretch Lace and the second-skin feel of Fits Everybody. Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMS!" the Disney Channel alum expressed in the press release.

Article continues below advertisement
sabrina carpenter kim kardashian skims campaign taylor swift
Source: SKIMS

The singer faced backlash for partnering with Kim Kardashian as one of Taylor Swift's best friends.

Article continues below advertisement

She continued: "I loved the femininity of the whole creative. I feel very excited SKIMS chose me to be the face of this campaign as I’ve always been a fan of the brand."

In the press announcement, Kardashian had nothing but nice things to say about Carpenter — and even gave a nod to her recent string of performances as the opener of Swift's Eras Tour shows in Latin America, Australia and Singapore.

Article continues below advertisement
sabrina carpenter kim kardashian skims campaign taylor swift
Source: SKIMS

Sabrina Carpenter isn't the first friend of Taylor Swift's to star in a SKIMS campaign.

MORE ON:
Sabrina Carpenter
Article continues below advertisement

"Sabrina is not only a very talented musician, but she also has a fashion sense and an 'it' factor that really resonates with the next generation," the co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of SKIMS detailed. "With her upcoming Coachella debut, there couldn’t be a better time to have her star in a SKIMS campaign. Her talent and playful style brings a new energy to these collections, and the campaign is so fun!"

Despite Carpenter appearing excited to share the campaign with her 33.1 million Instagram followers, some fans weren't too pleased to see her partnering with Kardashian, as it seemed to feel like a stab in the back toward Swift — whose infamous feud with the reality star dates back more than a decade.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
sabrina carpenter kim kardashian skims campaign taylor swift
Source: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram

Sabrina Carpenter opened for Taylor Swift for several shows on The Eras Tour.

Article continues below advertisement

"After everything Taylor did for you, this is your way to say thank you? Sponsoring the woman who caused her so much pain?" one upset critic questioned beneath Carpenter's post about the collab, as another added, "Okay. She's one of the best friends of @taylorswift. But why is she endorsing a brand of her friend's enemy?"

"Oh honey you’re gorgeous but not this brand," a third fan declared, while a fourth person snubbed via X (formerly named Twitter): "How she gonna open for Taylor swift, then work with Kim Kardashian."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Some social media users defended Carpenter, with one admitting, "I would do it too for a check," while another pointed out Swift's friends Lana Del Ry and Brittany Mahomes doing the same.

"In the end, they're all in the same industry and it's part of their job to work with brands. Is it triggering? A little. But can we blame them? I'm sure it's a good check, and I don't think TS asks them to sign a loyalty contract. Nobody has the right to do that," they stated.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.