Sacha Baron Cohen, 53, Dating OnlyFans Model, 27, Following Isla Fisher Divorce: Report
Sept. 26 2025, Published 7:07 a.m. ET
Sacha Baron Cohen seems to be enjoying his freedom after ending his marriage to Isla Fisher.
The Borat star, 53, was recently linked to 27-year-old OnlyFans model Hannah Palmer. A source revealed that the pair were photographed leaving dinner together in late September after his $75 million divorce settlement with Fisher.
According to photos obtained on Thursday, September 25, Cohen and Palmer exited the restaurant separately but later slipped into the same Cadillac Escalade limo.
“Sacha and Hannah arrived at 8:30 p.m.,” an insider told the outlet. “They spent two hours inside and seemed deep in conversation.”
The source added, “Despite the age difference, they were getting on really well and seemed to have a lot to talk about.”
Later that night, L.A.-based Palmer headed to a party thrown by hotel heiress Paris Hilton, as she posted a selfie in her leopard-print dress via Instagram and TikTok.
- Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Are Trying to Resolve 'Financial Matters Amicably' Amid Divorce
- Isla Fisher Jokes About 'Narrowly Avoiding' Ex-Husband Sacha Baron Cohen at Wimbledon 1 Month After Finalizing Divorce
- Isla Fisher Teases a 'New Chapter' After 'Tough Couple of Years' Amid Sacha Baron Cohen Divorce
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Insiders said Cohen and Palmer first crossed paths at Taika Waititi’s 50th birthday bash in Ibiza last month. She was there as a friend of Waititi’s wife, Rita Ora.
"Only a close-knit group were invited. It was a big sit-down dinner party before they went dancing in the villa’s nightclub,” the source explained.
“Hannah is a super fun girl and is as clever as she is beautiful. Sacha is a very lucky man to have bagged a date with her. She’s a real catch,” the insider added.
As OK! reported, Cohen and Fisher finalized their split in June, following their 2023 filing.
"We are proud of all we've achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children," the former couple shared in a joint statement on Instagram. "We ask for the media to continue to respect our children's privacy.”
Fisher later admitted the divorce took its toll on her.
“I’ve had a tough couple of years, but I’m making it through,” she told a news outlet in July.
“I’m really excited for the next chapter,” the Shopaholic actress added. “I’m refocusing on my career, because previously I was very much focused on my kids, which I still am, obviously, because [they’re] my true love. But I’m enjoying tackling work again. I’m trying to remind myself of my new identity as somebody outside of a partnership and to stay as buoyant as possible. Any time there’s change, it’s hard to adapt. But hopefully I’m doing an okay job.”