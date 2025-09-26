Sacha Baron Cohen, 53, Dating OnlyFans Model, 27, Following Isla Fisher Divorce: Report

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

According to photos obtained on Thursday, September 25, Cohen and Palmer exited the restaurant separately but later slipped into the same Cadillac Escalade limo. “Sacha and Hannah arrived at 8:30 p.m.,” an insider told the outlet. “They spent two hours inside and seemed deep in conversation.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA;@hannah_cpalmer/Instagram Sacha Baron Cohen was spotted with 27-year-old OnlyFans model Hannah Palmer after his divorce from Isla Fisher.

Article continues below advertisement

The source added, “Despite the age difference, they were getting on really well and seemed to have a lot to talk about.” Later that night, L.A.-based Palmer headed to a party thrown by hotel heiress Paris Hilton, as she posted a selfie in her leopard-print dress via Instagram and TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sources said Sacha Baron Cohen and the model first met at Taika Waititi’s birthday party in Ibiza.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders said Cohen and Palmer first crossed paths at Taika Waititi’s 50th birthday bash in Ibiza last month. She was there as a friend of Waititi’s wife, Rita Ora. "Only a close-knit group were invited. It was a big sit-down dinner party before they went dancing in the villa’s nightclub,” the source explained. “Hannah is a super fun girl and is as clever as she is beautiful. Sacha is a very lucky man to have bagged a date with her. She’s a real catch,” the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @hannah_cpalmer/Instagram The two were seen leaving dinner separately but later got into the same limo, a source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Cohen and Fisher finalized their split in June, following their 2023 filing. "We are proud of all we've achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children," the former couple shared in a joint statement on Instagram. "We ask for the media to continue to respect our children's privacy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress admitted the divorce was tough but shared that she is excited for 'the next chapter.'