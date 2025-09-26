or
Sacha Baron Cohen, 53, Dating OnlyFans Model, 27, Following Isla Fisher Divorce: Report

sacha cohen dating onlyfans model
Source: MEGA;@hannah_cpalmer/TikTok

Sacha Baron Cohen is reportedly dating a 27-year-old OnlyFans model after his split from Isla Fisher.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 26 2025, Published 7:07 a.m. ET

Sacha Baron Cohen seems to be enjoying his freedom after ending his marriage to Isla Fisher.

The Borat star, 53, was recently linked to 27-year-old OnlyFans model Hannah Palmer. A source revealed that the pair were photographed leaving dinner together in late September after his $75 million divorce settlement with Fisher.

According to photos obtained on Thursday, September 25, Cohen and Palmer exited the restaurant separately but later slipped into the same Cadillac Escalade limo.

“Sacha and Hannah arrived at 8:30 p.m.,” an insider told the outlet. “They spent two hours inside and seemed deep in conversation.”

Sacha Baron Cohen was spotted with 27-year-old OnlyFans model Hannah Palmer after his divorce from Isla Fisher.

The source added, “Despite the age difference, they were getting on really well and seemed to have a lot to talk about.”

Later that night, L.A.-based Palmer headed to a party thrown by hotel heiress Paris Hilton, as she posted a selfie in her leopard-print dress via Instagram and TikTok.

Source: @hannah_cpalmer/TikTok
Sources said Sacha Baron Cohen and the model first met at Taika Waititi’s birthday party in Ibiza.

Sacha Baron Cohen

Insiders said Cohen and Palmer first crossed paths at Taika Waititi’s 50th birthday bash in Ibiza last month. She was there as a friend of Waititi’s wife, Rita Ora.

"Only a close-knit group were invited. It was a big sit-down dinner party before they went dancing in the villa’s nightclub,” the source explained.

“Hannah is a super fun girl and is as clever as she is beautiful. Sacha is a very lucky man to have bagged a date with her. She’s a real catch,” the insider added.

Source: @Beigerevenge/X
The two were seen leaving dinner separately but later got into the same limo, a source claimed.

As OK! reported, Cohen and Fisher finalized their split in June, following their 2023 filing.

"We are proud of all we've achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children," the former couple shared in a joint statement on Instagram. "We ask for the media to continue to respect our children's privacy.”

The actress admitted the divorce was tough but shared that she is excited for 'the next chapter.'

Fisher later admitted the divorce took its toll on her.

“I’ve had a tough couple of years, but I’m making it through,” she told a news outlet in July.

“I’m really excited for the next chapter,” the Shopaholic actress added. “I’m refocusing on my career, because previously I was very much focused on my kids, which I still am, obviously, because [they’re] my true love. But I’m enjoying tackling work again. I’m trying to remind myself of my new identity as somebody outside of a partnership and to stay as buoyant as possible. Any time there’s change, it’s hard to adapt. But hopefully I’m doing an okay job.”

