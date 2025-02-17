Sacha Baron Cohen Praises 'Stunning' Estranged Wife Isla Fisher's Steamy Valentine's Day Photoshoot Amid Difficult Divorce
Sacha Baron Cohen still thinks his estranged wife, Isla Fisher, is beautiful despite the exes announcing their divorce almost one year ago.
On Saturday, February 15, the Borat star, 53, sweetly reacted to an alluring image Fisher, 49, shared from her recent steamy photoshoot with The Sunday Times.
"Happy Valentine's Day 💕," Fisher wrote alongside a picture of herself lying down on her back on a bed covered in a leather-like blanket. The mattress was positioned in the corner of mirrored walls.
For the shoot, the Now You See Me actress wore an off-the-shoulder pink mini dress, a statement silver necklace and red lipstick.
In the comments section of Fisher's post, Cohen praised his estranged wife.
"Stunning photoshoot," The Dictator actor wrote, as Fisher replied, "thank you 😊."
Fans of the former flames were thrilled to see the cordial social media exchange, as one supporter called Cohen a "class act" for "respecting" Fisher, while another admirer labeled the separated spouses "beautiful souls."
Some of Fisher's famous friends also drooled over her in the comments section, with Sasha Farber dropping two clapping emojis and Rachel Zoe declaring the the Confessions of a Shopaholic actress "HOT AF."
The brief interaction between Cohen and Fisher comes almost one year after the exes announced their decision to split in April 2024.
"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," the duo wrote via their Instagram Stories at the time alongside a photo of the pair sporting tennis ensembles.
In their statement, Cohen and Fisher — who share kids Olive, 17, Elula, 14, and Montgomery, 9 — also revealed: "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."
While speaking to The Sunday Times, Fisher confessed her divorce from Cohen has been "the most difficult thing I’ve been through."
"I’ve learned so much about myself in the process. I never imagined my family being separated, but we are committed and loving parents," she explained. "Kids are the most important thing, and you want them to really feel safe and loved. We are building a new, healthy version of what our family looks like and putting as much care and love into it as possible."
Fisher additionally credited the ladies in her life for helping her through the upsetting time, stating: "The women in my life have held me … the female relationships that I cultivated in our business, those women have been there for me. I’m actually going to get emotional."
"I’m sitting here today because of them. I’ve learned so much about the power of female friendship and I’ve just learned that I do have resilience, who I am outside of a partnership, and what my values are. It’s been this expansive learning curve," she noted.