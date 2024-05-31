'Can I Just Real Quick Be Really Mean?': Sage Steele Rips Apart 'Opportunist' Alyssa Farah Griffin

“The time is running out. We are six months out. We have to be honest,” Griffin said. “There is a chance this guy could win if we don’t start fighting harder.”

Steele didn't like that Griffin, 34, threw her former boss under the bus.

“Can I just real quick be really mean? I need to. I don’t wanna give Alyssa too much credit because how often have we been able to say she’s right? She worked for the Trump White House,” she said. “Her entire career is because of the Trump White House, and she was behind everybody there, and then all of a sudden he loses the election and what does she do? She jumps to CNN and now to The View.”