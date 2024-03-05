OK Magazine
'It's Gotten Worse': Donald Trump Isn't as 'Sharp' as He Once Was, Claims Ex-Aide

alyssa trump pp
Source: @theview/twitter;megatw
By:

Mar. 5 2024, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work for Donald Trump, is taken aback that voters aren't concerned about the former president's recent slip-ups and gaffes in several speeches.

alyssa farah griffin abc jpg
Source: ABC

The TV host weighed in on Donald Trump's cognitive decline.

“He is not as sharp as he was in 2016 and not even as sharp as he was in 2020,” Griffin said about Trump while talking to CNN anchor John Berman. “For some reason, that doesn’t necessarily come across to voters the same way, but Donald Trump is not the strongest fighter that Republicans could have right now, and it’s remarkable how much voters don’t see the age as also an issue because he is only three and a half years younger than President Joe Biden, but there is something about the way they carry themselves that is just seen very differently.”

Griffin, 34, who is a co-host on The View, noted how Trump, 77, has never been "super articulate or elegant" with his speeches, but it's a problem that he can't get seem to get certain facts correct.

"He’s constantly mixing up heads of state. He’s mixing up names like Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley. I mean, it’s gotten worse. It hasn’t gotten better," she noted.

stephen colbert donald trump cant say russia
Source: mega

Donald Trum previously mixed up Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi.

As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Griffin has weighed in on Trump's mental fitness.

"I truly believe he's in a bit of decline," Griffin said on the Monday, January 29, episode of The View. "He's never been an eloquent or articulate person, but there is something very different, he's getting basic facts wrong, he's confusing Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi."

She added, "This is not a man who is doing well and I think we're going to see more of that."

the view names alyssa farrah griffin ana navarro as new cohosts
Source: Mega

Alyssa Farah Griffin used to work for Donald Trump.

donald trump slur words speech
Source: mega

Donald Trump claims he's all there mentally.

In November 2023, she shared similar thoughts about Trump taking office again.

"Listen, he has lost his speed on his fastball, or whatever botched baseball metaphor," she stated. "You can watch him, He is not as sharp as he was in 2016, and many of us would argue that he wasn't that sharp then."

"You see a real decline in him. It's a fact you can't get past," she continued before pointing out hypocrisy within Trump's army of fans. "Our country is so polarized that Trump supporters see that and they don't think a thing about it. It doesn't really affect them. [They say] 'he's my tough guy, he's my fighter,' but they see any gaffe of [President] Joe Biden's, and Joe Biden is 'aging' and he's 'too old.' It's a Rorschach test of where the country is."

