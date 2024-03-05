'It's Gotten Worse': Donald Trump Isn't as 'Sharp' as He Once Was, Claims Ex-Aide

“He is not as sharp as he was in 2016 and not even as sharp as he was in 2020,” Griffin said about Trump while talking to CNN anchor John Berman. “For some reason, that doesn’t necessarily come across to voters the same way, but Donald Trump is not the strongest fighter that Republicans could have right now, and it’s remarkable how much voters don’t see the age as also an issue because he is only three and a half years younger than President Joe Biden, but there is something about the way they carry themselves that is just seen very differently.”

Griffin, 34, who is a co-host on The View, noted how Trump, 77, has never been "super articulate or elegant" with his speeches, but it's a problem that he can't get seem to get certain facts correct.

"He’s constantly mixing up heads of state. He’s mixing up names like Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley. I mean, it’s gotten worse. It hasn’t gotten better," she noted.