'Time Is Running Out': President Joe Biden Needs to Start 'Fighting Harder' Against Donald Trump, Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims
The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin voiced concerns about President Joe Biden's campaign tactics as the 2024 presidential election approaches.
On the Tuesday, May 28, installment of The View, the former White House communications official suggested Biden needed to be more clear and aggressive in the coming months if he wants to win against Donald Trump.
"I spent the weekend in red state America, in Florida, had a great time, but it was a reminder to me of this, as adamant and strong as so many people around us in New York are, that 'Trump has to go down, Biden has to win,' there are equally energized people on the other side," she explained.
"Trump says one crazy thing and people are lined up outside of a courtroom, they’re willing to freeze on the court bench with him, they’re saying it all over Fox News," she continued. "You know what the message is, even when there are lies."
Griffin added that when it came to the Biden administration, she couldn't tell anyone what the "core campaign message" was when compared to Trump's firm words on what he plans to do with the presidency.
"The time is running out. We are six months out. We have to be honest," she noted. "There is a chance this guy could win if we don’t start fighting harder."
This is far from the first time Griffin has gotten candid about Trump's chances in the upcoming election on the popular chat-fest. As OK! previously reported, she alleged Trump's attempt to "overthrow our democracy" during the January 6 Capitol riots was "much more dangerous than policy issues."
"We're still in the primary season," she said at the time. "I hope that anyone other than Donald Trump can somehow pull off a miracle and get there."
She also commented on his alleged cognitive decline when she stated that Trump hasn't been as "sharp" throughout his current campaign as he was back in 2016.
"And many of us would argue that he wasn't that sharp then," Griffin shared. "You see a real decline in him. It's a fact you can't get past. Our country is so polarized that Trump supporters see that and they don't think a thing about it. It doesn't really affect them."