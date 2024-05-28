OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Alyssa Farah Griffin
OK LogoPolitics

'Time Is Running Out': President Joe Biden Needs to Start 'Fighting Harder' Against Donald Trump, Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims

joe biden needs fight harder donald trump alyssa farah griffin pp
Source: mega;@theview/x
By:

May 28 2024, Published 6:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin voiced concerns about President Joe Biden's campaign tactics as the 2024 presidential election approaches.

On the Tuesday, May 28, installment of The View, the former White House communications official suggested Biden needed to be more clear and aggressive in the coming months if he wants to win against Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden needs fight harder donald trump alyssa farah griffin
Source: @theview/x

Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested Joe Biden needed to change up his campaign tactics.

"I spent the weekend in red state America, in Florida, had a great time, but it was a reminder to me of this, as adamant and strong as so many people around us in New York are, that 'Trump has to go down, Biden has to win,' there are equally energized people on the other side," she explained.

"Trump says one crazy thing and people are lined up outside of a courtroom, they’re willing to freeze on the court bench with him, they’re saying it all over Fox News," she continued. "You know what the message is, even when there are lies."

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden needs fight harder donald trump alyssa farah griffin
Source: @theview/x

Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted she wasn't sure what Joe Biden's 'core campaign message' was.

Article continues below advertisement

Griffin added that when it came to the Biden administration, she couldn't tell anyone what the "core campaign message" was when compared to Trump's firm words on what he plans to do with the presidency.

"The time is running out. We are six months out. We have to be honest," she noted. "There is a chance this guy could win if we don’t start fighting harder."

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden needs fight harder donald trump alyssa farah griffin
Source: mega

President Joe Biden is running against Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

MORE ON:
Alyssa Farah Griffin
Article continues below advertisement

This is far from the first time Griffin has gotten candid about Trump's chances in the upcoming election on the popular chat-fest. As OK! previously reported, she alleged Trump's attempt to "overthrow our democracy" during the January 6 Capitol riots was "much more dangerous than policy issues."

"We're still in the primary season," she said at the time. "I hope that anyone other than Donald Trump can somehow pull off a miracle and get there."

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden needs fight harder donald trump alyssa farah griffin
Source: @theview/x

Alyssa Farah Griffin previously worked for the White House during the Trump administration.

Article continues below advertisement

She also commented on his alleged cognitive decline when she stated that Trump hasn't been as "sharp" throughout his current campaign as he was back in 2016.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"And many of us would argue that he wasn't that sharp then," Griffin shared. "You see a real decline in him. It's a fact you can't get past. Our country is so polarized that Trump supporters see that and they don't think a thing about it. It doesn't really affect them."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.