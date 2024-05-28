"I spent the weekend in red state America, in Florida, had a great time, but it was a reminder to me of this, as adamant and strong as so many people around us in New York are, that 'Trump has to go down, Biden has to win,' there are equally energized people on the other side," she explained.

"Trump says one crazy thing and people are lined up outside of a courtroom, they’re willing to freeze on the court bench with him, they’re saying it all over Fox News," she continued. "You know what the message is, even when there are lies."