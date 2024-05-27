12 Times Alyssa Farah Griffin Has Dissed Former Boss Donald Trump

Donald Trump sparked new controversy after a New York City judge ruled that he committed fraud by inflating his assets. After the events, his former staffer and current The View host Alyssa Farah Griffin took a shot at him.

"He thinks that being a loser or being poor or struggling financially, those are the absolute worst things," she said in an episode of the talk show. "He never learned that playground lesson we did, that winning isn't everything."

Griffin added, "I honestly think potentially seeing the sign on Trump Tower taken off of Fifth Avenue would be more devastating to him than sitting in a prison cell because it says unequivocally, he is a loser in the place he always wanted to make it."