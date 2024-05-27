12 Times Alyssa Farah Griffin Has Dissed Former Boss Donald Trump
Alyssa Farah Griffin Called Donald Trump a 'Loser'
Donald Trump sparked new controversy after a New York City judge ruled that he committed fraud by inflating his assets. After the events, his former staffer and current The View host Alyssa Farah Griffin took a shot at him.
"He thinks that being a loser or being poor or struggling financially, those are the absolute worst things," she said in an episode of the talk show. "He never learned that playground lesson we did, that winning isn't everything."
Griffin added, "I honestly think potentially seeing the sign on Trump Tower taken off of Fifth Avenue would be more devastating to him than sitting in a prison cell because it says unequivocally, he is a loser in the place he always wanted to make it."
Donald Trump 'Spiraled' Amid Accusations
In April 2023, Griffin spoke to her co-hosts and shared how the news about the former president's multiple indictments made him "grapple" with those crimes.
"I know him well enough to know that he's not loving this, he's spiraling. He's somebody who, despite his terrible actions, does think about legacy of how he's perceived. And now, his life, whether it's his obituary, is going to say he was indicted, the first American president to be," she claimed.
Griffin predicted Trump's team was anxious over a potential gag order at the time as it would have prevented him from speaking out.
Per the former White House worker, Trump would like to be in the headlines because of his desire "to frame" it and "spin the public."
Donald Trump Left Alyssa Farah Griffin Flabbergasted
During the March 26 episode of The View, Griffin expressed her disbelief toward her ex-boss after he said that the criminal trial would only make him more popular.
The presenter sacked the idea and said it would never make Trump win more voters and their sympathy.
"I reject that as a Republican because yes, his base is going to be with him and they're going to vocally defend him. But to this sort of 30 percent, call them the Nikki Haley voters or the 'somebody other than Trump' Republicans, there is no way that hush money payments to Stormy Daniels or this fraud case in New York are going to make them more sympathetic to him. I find it to just be complete lunacy."
Griffin also accused Trump of destroying the Republican Party.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Believed Donald Trump Started to 'Lose It'
Ahead of the upcoming 2024 presidential election, the TV personality has repeatedly said Trump "is not as sharp as he was in 2016" and even in 2020. She informed anchor John Bernan that her former boss was not the strongest fighter Republicans could have and vouch for now.
"It's remarkable how much voters don't see the age as also an issue because he is only three and a half years younger than President Joe Biden, but there is something about the way they carry themselves that is just seen very differently," she went on. "He's constantly mixing up heads of state. He's mixing up names like Nancy Pelosi and [Nikki] Haley. I mean, it's gotten worse. It hasn't gotten better."
'Do Not Work With Donald Trump,' Alyssa Farah Griffin Warned
Having the experience of working with Trump, Griffin questioned his lawyers' efforts to defend himself against the issues of election interference and Daniels' scandal.
"I don't know why people still represent [Trump]," she asked.
Griffin soon added, "Trump staffers or people who think about working with him. All it comes with is a lot of legal bills. Don't do it."
Alyssa Farah Griffin Had Enough
Trump sat down for a June 2023 interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, prompting Griffin to comment on their working relationship again.
According to the TV personality, she tried to fix Trump from the inside while working for him. However, she only realized she wanted to leave her job.
"George Floyd, after his murder and the social justice protests that summer, I was trying to get him to walk back a statement he made about saying 'When the looting starts, the shooting starts.' I was like, 'Surely that's not what you mean. No one thinks we should be shooting people in the public square,' and he essentially said no, that's what I mean, we're not walking it back," she recalled.
At that moment, Griffin reportedly thought her then-boss was "not a fixable individual" and almost resigned afterward.
- 'There's No Credibility': 'The View' Co-Hosts Slam 'Flip-Flopper' Nikki Haley for Endorsing Donald Trump
- 'He's Always Positioning': Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Accused of Lying Under Oath About Not Wanting White House Counsel Role
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Deems 2024 Election Her 'Ninth Circle of H---' After Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Brain Worm Confession
Donald Trump's Reckless Tweets Got on Alyssa Farah Griffin's Nerves
Griffin had reportedly never been a fan of Trump's online tirades.
The 45th president's former communications director appeared during the 92NY Recanati-Kaplan Talks program in New York City, where she interviewed Cassidy Hutchinson regarding their time together during Trump's administration.
Among the most irritating things they reportedly endured were his tweets.
"The most common thing would be, we'd all get alerts when he'd tweet, and it was like, everything we'd planned, or he'd just spread a conspiracy theory, whatever it might be," said Griffin, who resigned in December 2020.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Cringed Over Donald Trump's 'Thirstiest' Post
Even after her resignation, Griffin ridiculed Trump for his posts.
On Super Bowl Sunday in February, the 2024 presidential candidate took to his Truth Social platform and spoke about the Music Modernization Act he reportedly made for Taylor Swift and other musical artists. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer has yet to share political comments about the presidential election, but Trump assumed she would endorse his rival President Joe Biden.
"There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money," he said of Swift. "Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis [Kelce], even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can't stand me!"
One day after the post, Griffin said Trump essentially suggested Swift and Kelce to like him.
"It was the funniest thing. I was losing my mind over it. He knows how powerful they both are as an entity and it was just the saddest thing I've seen," she continued.
Donald Trump Should Not Be in the White House Again, Alyssa Farah Griffin Said
Griffin reminded everyone why it would not be ideal to have Trump serve again.
"There is one discussion over the policy differences. That is something we can debate all day," she highlighted. "There is only one man who tried to overthrow our democracy, and that happened on January 6. We need to look at that as much more dangerous than the policy issues."
"We're still in the primary season," she added. "I hope that anyone other than Donald Trump can somehow pull off a miracle and get there. But the closer we get to Iowa, it does start to look a little bleaker."
Alyssa Farah Griffin Hit Back at Donald Trump
Trump once spoke about his former staffers and how none lasted when he was the president, naming Griffin as an example.
"She said the greatest things long after she left. 'He's the greatest president we've ever had. He's unbelievable, unbelievable.' Then The View offered her a contract, but obviously only if she changed her views and all of a sudden she can say negative things. Money gets offered to people and some people change," Trump shared.
Anderson Cooper soon asked Griffin about her response, and the TV star did not hold back her thoughts.
"Just as a simple fact pattern. I was on Fox News on January 7 – the day after January 6 – 2021, where I denounced him and said he was unfit for office and should resign. And I've done that every day since," she explained, dismissing Trump's claims about The View.
She went on, "Donald Trump doesn't seem to understand that those of us who served in his administration, we swore an oath to the Constitution. We did not swear an oath of loyalty to Donald Trump. I would never swear one to any politician and I think he needs to realize we don't owe him anything."
Donald Trump's Possible Indictment Was Not Surprising
In an episode of the talk show, Griffin declared she was not shocked when the Department of Justice sent Trump a target letter. Her co-host Sunny Hostin said the ex-president's crimes violated the Espionage Act, and it reportedly could give him 10 years of imprisonment.
The Thing That Could Put Donald Trump in Prison
"This is very, very different. He had war plans, the most classified documents for a U.S. engagement — a strike on Iran — at a country club in New Jersey. These are America's adversaries — these are the most classified documents that put our troops at risk, puts our intel agencies at risk. I think if anything is going to lock him up, it's this," Griffin said after a recorded audio in which Trump acknowledged holding onto classified Pentagon documents after leaving the White House was released.
She added that the possession of the classified documents that Trump was referring to was much more serious.
Her co-hosts agreed that the businessman should be thrown behind bars.