Sally Field 'Turned Down' 'First Wives Club' Role Because She Feels 'There’s More for Women to Say' Than Just Wanting Romance
April 29 2026, Published 11:37 a.m. ET
Sally Field has numerous iconic flicks under her belt, but the actress could have had one more had she not rejected the offer to star in First Wives Club.
In a new interview, the actress confirmed she "turned down" a role in the 1996 dramedy.
Why Sally Field Turned Down 'First Wives Club'
"I loved all of those actors, but I have always had a problem with older women either wanting to get a date or looking to like, you know, have more s-- with their husband," the star, 79, explained of her decision to Parade. "Or I just feel like there’s more for women to say, so that was just never my cup of tea."
Field, who's currently single, has been divorced twice, admitting in 2024 that she "can't imagine" herself tying the knot again since she's "never been good at picking a partner."
'It Was Absolutely Right for Diane Keaton'
Field remains happy with her choice to not star in the film.
"For First Wives Club, first of all, I could never have been as good as… I think it was [Diane] Keaton that came in after me. I couldn’t have done that role because I don’t sing, and they all did that at the end," noted the actress. "I would never have been as good. I mean, it was absolutely right for Keaton, not for me."
The flick also starred Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler.
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What Movie Is Sally Field Most Proud Of?
Though Field is confident in her past work, when asked what she believes her "crowning achievement" was, she replied, "I hope I haven’t done it."
"All performances, the films, the characters I’ve been lucky enough to portray always changed me. They never left me, but I was always different after and so they informed me, they have pushed me. They have been my best friend and my worst enemy," Field explained. "So I can’t look at any of them — even the films that I will love. They are my friends. I can’t pick one over the other there, and that wouldn’t be fair. Even the rotten ones."
Speaking of her future, the Oscar winner said she's excited to turn 80.
"You’re always changing. So I’m looking at what does 80 offer me? What can I do that I’ve never been before? What will there be for that 80-year-old actor that I didn’t have as a 50-year-old actor or 40 or 30 or 20 or 17?" the Steel Magnolias star questioned. "So it’s always a journey. But I’m grateful to be on it."