Sally Field 'Can't Imagine' Herself Getting Married for a Third Time, Admits She's 'Never Been Good at Picking a Partner'
Sally Field isn't interested in taking a third trip down the aisle.
The actress reflected on her love life during her guest appearance on the Wednesday, March 27, episode of the "Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus" podcast.
"It would certainly all depend on meeting somebody I wanted to spend more than 37 seconds with," the 77-year-old quipped of what it would take for her to tie the knot again. "And I can’t imagine that either! So I don’t know."
Field admitted she's "just never been good at picking a person, a partner, to be with who would be loving and know me and not want to change me and also be challenging to me."
The Forrest Gump star explained that her ex-husbands, Steve Craig and Alan Greisman, just weren't "a good match" for her. However, her marriages were what brought Field her pride and joy: her three sons.
"Several people that I was dating, or around, would say, ‘Why can’t you treat me the way you treat your sons?’ ‘Uh, because you’re not my son!’" she noted.
As OK! reported, despite her success in showbiz, she never had the same luck when it came to things like family.
"Sally is as warm and sweet as she appears, and there isn’t a person in Hollywood who has a bad word to say about her. But sadly, her personal life hasn’t struck gold like her acting career did," an insider spilled.
Field didn't have the most enjoyable upbringing due to her stepfather, Jock Mahoney, whom she called "a terrorizing person."
"He could be incredibly tyrannical ... the most damaging part of him is that he loved to humiliate," she shared. "There was always the threat of violence in the air. I never felt safe."
The mother-of-three revealed she actually didn't want to take on the role in The Flying Nun, but Mahoney told her at the time, "You have to do it — you may never work again."
"I was turning 19, and I didn’t want to be a nun. Something in me just curled up in a ball and wept," she recalled. "I was suffering so badly, and I was so depressed. Fear made the decision for me. That job was deeply humiliating."
Fortunately, acting became an escape for Field, who admitted she "couldn’t move out of the house fast enough, to get away from Jock and what she was feeling at home."