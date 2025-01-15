Sally Struthers Claims 'Passive-Aggressive' Betty White 'Fat-Shamed' Her: 'I Didn't Have Such a Great Experience With Her'

The Gilmore Girls alum recalled going to White's house to work on a pilot for a new game show when the latter asked her housekeeper to make them something to nibble on.

“Then the plate was set in the middle and it was cookies, I think,” Struthers recalled. “So I reached for a cookie and she said in front of everyone, ‘Oh, I wouldn't do that if I were you dear, you don't need a cookie.’"

“Totally fat-shamed me in front of the rest of the people in the room,” Struthers added. “And I thought, ‘Gosh, that's not nice.’"