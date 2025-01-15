Sally Struthers Claims 'Passive-Aggressive' Betty White 'Fat-Shamed' Her: 'I Didn't Have Such a Great Experience With Her'
Sally Struthers apparently didn't have a very good relationship with Betty White, who died in December 2021.
During the January 13 episode of "Let's Talk About That! With Larry Saperstein and Jacob Bellotti," the actress, 77, said the house used to the exterior of the Golden Girls home was "up the street" from where she lived in Los Angeles' Brentwood area.
“I know everybody loves her. They loved her so much,” Struthers said of the Golden Girls starlet, who died at 99 years old. “They signed petitions to get her to guest host Saturday Night Live. I know all that. I didn't have such a great experience with her.”
Struthers then called White a "very passive-aggressive woman."
The Gilmore Girls alum recalled going to White's house to work on a pilot for a new game show when the latter asked her housekeeper to make them something to nibble on.
“Then the plate was set in the middle and it was cookies, I think,” Struthers recalled. “So I reached for a cookie and she said in front of everyone, ‘Oh, I wouldn't do that if I were you dear, you don't need a cookie.’"
“Totally fat-shamed me in front of the rest of the people in the room,” Struthers added. “And I thought, ‘Gosh, that's not nice.’"
When Struthers brought up White's Golden Girls costar Bea Arthur, who guest-starred on All in the Family, she gushed over meeting the star, who died in 2009 at age 86.
“Bea Arthur comes in and she’s a force of nature,” Struthers said, adding that the late actress was "filthier than a drunken sailor" and "put all sorts of expletives in her lines to shock these men."
White, a five-time Emmy winner, was a beloved entertainer who appeared in a slew of shows, including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Hot in Cleveland, St. Elsewhere and more.
"Betty passed in her sleep peacefully without pain. To me this is the most important thing and brings me comfort as her dear friend. Anything else is private to Betty," her longtime agent and friend Jeff Witjas said at the time.