Salma Hayek Says She Feels 'Pressure' to Make More Money as She and Her Husband Keep Their Finances Separate 

salma hayek today show interview
Source: MEGA

Salma Hayek feels 'pressure' to make more money as she and her husband have separate finances.

Oct. 30 2024, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

In a candid revelation, Salma Hayek said it's challenging to keep her finances separate from her husband, François-Henri Pinault.

“I have the pressure to make a certain amount of money, and I like it. And now, I decided, I want to make more,” she shared in a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine.

Despite being married to the CEO of Kering for 15 years, Hayek maintains that their finances are “separate,” even without a prenuptial agreement.

hayek discusses production challenges
Source: MEGA

Salma Hayek has been married for almost two decades to businessman François-Henri Pinault.

“To me, the excitement about having a lot of money was that I didn’t have to think about money, and it turned out all people wanted to talk to me about was money,” she shared.

“Strangers coming to me that aren’t even friends, but they think we should be friends because they’re rich too,” she added.

salma hayek passion project like water for chocolate
Source: MEGA

Valentina is Salma Hayek's only child with her husband.

Reflecting on her life journey, Hayek admitted that although she was born into wealth as her father was an oil executive, they lost it all by the time she was in her 20s.

“That’s when I became the best version of myself,” she said, acknowledging how her move to Los Angeles from Mexico transformed her into the breadwinner of her family.

In terms of her career, the Desperado star who shares daughter Valentina, 17, with Pinault , emphasized that her husband appreciates what she's doing.

“I think he finds it kind of s---,” the House of Gucci alum said.

like water for chocolate tv series hayek
Source: MEGA

The duo tied the knot in 2006.

Meanwhile, Hayek is keeping busy, as she recently discussed a passion project that has been six years in the making during her recent appearance on the Today show.

The actress is excited to promote her new TV series, Like Water for Chocolate, inspired by the beloved best-selling novel and film of the same name.

salma hayek six years in the making
Source: MEGA

Salma Hayek started acting in 1988.

“I’ve been doing it for so long, you would think it would get easier!” the mother-of-one quipped during the Tuesday, October 29, episode of the show.

Despite her impressive track record in showbiz, Hayek expressed her frustration with the industry’s lengthy process.

“They’re all successes, but it takes me years to convince people,” she explained. “Trust me, it’s gonna be good for you. And I haven’t been wrong once, yet I still have to fight. I’m very tired!”

