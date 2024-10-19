Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek's Feud at Paris Fashion Week Was 'Taken Out of Context': They 'Truly Love Each Other'
Everything is hunky dory between Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek.
After a video went viral of the Big Little Lies actress, 57, appearing to get into a spat with the Frida star, 58, at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, insiders close to the A-listers say there is no bad blood between them.
"There is nothing to this. They are close friends," the source made clear. "Salma and Nicole truly love each other."
In the clip of the intense exchange, Kidman and Hayek were posing for photos together at the runway show when a photographer asked for "one more" snap of the duo. The Grown Ups actress appeared to try to position The Hours star for the shot, but she did not seem pleased.
Kidman then grabbed Hayek's hand and moved it to the side. Later, the Australian actress turned her attention to talk to Katy Perry, who she seemed to be speaking to before. After Kidman exited the scene, an annoyed Hayek appeared to tell the "Firework" singer, 39, "Yes, please. Advice."
Social media users were stunned by the interaction. "Those girls are fighting," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user said of the awkward moment.
"I can hear Nicole 'You don’t need them' (am guessing the paparazzi) and Salma [said] 'Yes I do.' [I] am [on] Salma's side 💝," one person alleged while another claimed: "I hear Salma say 'yes please act nice.'"
"I have no context for this, but it seems that Salma Hayek has little education. How can you move the other person like that? She is positioning Nicole Kidman as if she were 5 years old and her daughter. The only thing Salma had to do was tell Nicole to turn around," a fourth noted.
According to body language expert Darren Stanton, the exchange could be boiled down to a miscommunication. "The critical moment seems to be that Nicole was posing for photos with Katy Perry. As Nicole goes to walk away, Salma pulls her back, puts her hand across her and pushes her back into [formation]," he explained.
"However, Nicole has had enough, and she isn’t playing ball. Salma comes at it, likely, from the view it is of correct etiquette to pose for photos for the paps, and Nicole wants to walk away. Nicole has obviously taken exception, and that’s where the altercation has come from," Stanton added. "You can see Nicole makes a gesture with her finger, raises her finger and shakes her hand, as if to say, I’m not having this. You then see Salma hold her hand, almost like a gesture a police officer might make, to direct someone."
Life & Style spoke with sources close to Kidman and Hayek.