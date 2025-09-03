Salma Hayek Sizzles in Red Bikini to Celebrate Her 59th Birthday: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Age clearly hasn’t slowed down Salma Hayek, who marked her 59th birthday in the most glamorous way — lounging on a yacht in a sizzling red bikini. The Hollywood star lit up Instagram with a stunning snapshot of herself holding a glass in hand as the sun dipped behind the ocean. Her bold two-piece showed off her famous curves, while her smile radiated pure confidence and joy.

“59 trips around the sun and still dancing ☀️💃 cheers to all of you & thank you for the love 🎂🎉❤️,” she captioned the post, also writing her message in Spanish for her global fans.

Source: @salmahayek/Instagram Salma Hayek celebrated her 59th birthday on a yacht in a red bikini.

The photo was an instant hit, racking up more than 430,000 likes within hours and drawing love from both fans and fellow celebrities. Anthony Hopkins sent his wishes, writing, “Happy birthday ❤️ We love you.” Naomi Watts added, “Happy birthday queen!! 🙌❤️🎂🎉🎈.”

Another follower gushed, “More life! Enjoy and happy birthday, Lovely! 🌞🫶🏾🌻.” A fourth admirer praised her as “a woman whose beautiful inside and out 🎂🥂🔥🔥🔥❤️.”

Source: MEGA The actress shared a photo on Instagram holding a glass as the sun set behind her.

The After the Sunset alum has been open about how she views aging. In a past interview with Glamour, she admitted her expectations were wrong. “I thought getting older meant I wasn’t going to work; I’m working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you’re not in love anymore; I’m in love,” shared Hayek, who married French billionaire François-Henri Pinault in 2009.

“Everything” about getting older has surprised her. “I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone,” she added.

Source: @salmahayek/Instagram Salma Hayek said getting older has surprised her because she still feels strong.

Unlike many in Hollywood, Hayek has also been upfront about never going under the knife. “I have no plastic surgery,” she told Allure, adding, “no filler!” The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model even ditched coloring her hair years ago. “My hair doesn't like to be dyed,” she explained, adding that she uses a DIY avocado pit hair mask instead. “I look better with healthy hair that’s white.”

Source: MEGA The star has never had plastic surgery and even stopped dyeing her hair.