OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Salma Hayek
NEWS

Salma Hayek Strips Down to White Teeny Tiny Bikini as She Dances Around in Fun Video: Watch

courtney stodden busty top sober week
Source: MEGA;@salmahayek/instagram

Salma Hayek showed off her figure in a white teeny tiny bikini while dancing in a playful video.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 24 2025, Published 8:53 a.m. ET

Salma Hayek is showing the world what she's got!

The Oscar-nominated actress had fans doing a double take after she posted a sun-drenched dance video in a teeny white string bikini.

The 58-year-old beauty twirled to Bad Bunny’s “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” as she flaunted her signature curves.

image of Salma Hayek danced in a white bikini for her 'SI Mexico' shoot.
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek danced in a white bikini for her 'SI Mexico' shoot.

The fun moment was captured as part of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Mexico shoot.

“My cover of @sportsillustrated.mexico is now out in Mexico with a special edition 💃🏻🎉🇲🇽 #VIVAMEXICO,” she shared in the caption of the Instagram post.

The clip showed Hayek grooving barefoot on a gorgeous cement patio surrounded by terracotta columns. She even reached down to tug at the ribbon tie of her bikini bottoms at one point — giving the moment a cheeky twist.

image of The video featured the actress dancing barefoot to a Bad Bunny track
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram

The video featured the actress dancing barefoot to a Bad Bunny track

Fans went wild in the comments section.

“Woow 💃,” one follower raved, while another added, “So beautiful 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥.”

“Ageless beauty. It’s not about perfection. It’s an energy 🔥❤️,” someone else gushed.

A fourth chimed in, “Beautiful Salma, she doesn’t age.”

“SALMA!! 58 years old… Looking beautifully natural, fit but womanly and soft. God bless.🙌,” one more fan wrote.

Source: @sportsillustrated/Instagram
image of Salma Hayek is also the cover star of 'SI Swimsuit' 2025 in the U.S.
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek is also the cover star of 'SI Swimsuit' 2025 in the U.S.

Salma Hayek

This sultry dance video follows the release of her stunning SI Mexico cover, where Hayek rocked a crocheted bikini with floral accents. The look, which featured her sizzling bikini body, was complete with a gold body chain and matching bangle as she posed by the ocean with wet, slicked-back hair.

The magazine celebrated Hayek’s cover with pride.

“Our cover goes beyond beauty: it celebrates the strength and pride of being Mexican. 🇲🇽 @si_swimsuit arrives in Mexico and @salmahayek stars in the first edition for #SportsIllustratedMéxico ❤️ 🔥,” the publication wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this year, the Frida star also graced the cover of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit U.S. issue — and she was just as shocked as anyone to be featured.

image of The magazine's editor called her a 'force of nature.'
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram

The magazine's editor called her a 'force of nature.'

“I used to look at this magazine and wanted to see who was the new, gorgeous model, the new girl of the moment,” she said during an interview on Today. “It never crossed my mind that I could be on that cover. Because (the women) didn’t look like me. My body isn’t necessarily the model type. I never thought that was a possibility — and for it to happen when I’m 58! It’s really shocking.”

On the cover, she kneels in a shallow pool in a green Johanna Ortiz swimsuit, wearing a statement necklace and a body chain.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day praised Hayek for having such an impact on others.

“Salma Hayek is a force of nature. As an actor, producer, philanthropist and champion for women, Salma is a beacon for Latinx communities, a tireless advocate and a person whose passion for art, life and humanity has few rivals,” she wrote.

“Her why is rooted in her ability to inspire generations to come, by showing us all that living on your own terms is the ultimate power. She has a creative fire that lights up everything she touches. Her passion for life, for storytelling, for humanity is rare. It’s real,” Day continued.

