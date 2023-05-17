Salma Hayek Slips Out of Her Robe While Dancing — Watch the Wardrobe Malfunction
Salma Hayek almost let 24 million people see her lady parts.
On Tuesday, May 16, the 56-year-old nearly flashed her followers when she posted a video of herself dancing in a bath robe, as she celebrated reaching a milestone number of supporters on Instagram.
"24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile 😄 Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! ❤️🙏 I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude 💃," Hayek wrote alongside the comical video, which showed the Grown Ups star busting out groovy moves mid-getting ready.
The mom-of-one was shaking her hips and shimmying when her chest and downstairs area accidentally peeked through her white cover up.
Hayek blurred out the exposed sections of her body before posting the video for her massive audience to see.
The Magic Mike's Last Dance actress' fans flooded her comments section with half-joking pleas for Hayek to release the uncensored version of the video.
"Couldn’t let the 24 million people see? How rude," one person quipped, as another added, "There’s something wrong with this video it keeps going blurry."
"The best part is the censor 😂 you know you’re living your best life while dancing and it all comes out!!," a third follower expressed.
Hayek is no stranger to teasing her followers with slightly exposed body parts.
On Monday, March 13, the From Dusk Till Dawn star uploaded a video eating a sandwich with her dress fully unzipped.
The clip started off with Hayek facing away from the camera, as the sequined orange gown was open to reveal her entire back.
"Happy to keep the glamour going but first things first," the Frida actress captioned the post of her scarfing down the food with a fresh face of makeup on.
Back in January, Hayek shared a stunning photo, which focused in on her cleavage as she looked away from the camera.
The stunning celeb wore a teal green low-cut ball gown and struck a pose "just before getting in the car to go celebrate the love of my friends" Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira — who tied the knot earlier this year.