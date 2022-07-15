Playing Matchmaker! Salma Hayek Eager To Set Up Bestie Angelina Jolie With A New Man
Salma Hayek is excited to play matchmaker and she's got her sights set on finding a man for Angelina Jolie.
The Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress, who has been embroiled in a series of heated legal battles with ex-husband Brad Pitt for the past six years, hasn't had a serious romantic relationship since 2016. But according to a source, she's ready to start searching for her soulmate.
Jolie was briefly linked to her ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller, last June after she was spotted walking up to her ex's Brooklyn bachelor pad with a bottle of wine in hand. Although insiders spilled she had a "wonderful time" with him "laughing and reminiscing," they didn't appear to rekindle their young love.
"She wasn't interested in turning back time after all," the source explained in a print issue of Star Magazine.
The Maleficent actress was also rumored to be dating Grammy Award winning artist The Weeknd earlier this year, but the source noted Jolie "found him kind of childish in the end."
Now, Jolie may be turning to her Hollywood pal for help in the romance department. The two Eternals stars quickly struck up a friendship while filming the hit Marvel movie together, becoming so close Jolie was eager to work with Wild Wild West actress again. The duo are currently filming Without Blood in Italy — which is being written, directed and produced by Jolie — giving them plenty of time to spend together.
"Angie envies how Salma found herself a worldly soulmate and would love that type of guy for herself," a source spilled. Hayek tied the knot with her billionaire businessman hubby, François-Henri Pinault, in 2009, three years after meeting him at an event at the Palazzo Grassi in Venice.
The source confessed the mother-of-six is looking for a partner who can be her intellectual equal, and Hayek is eager to get started on the search for someone to set her up with for a romantic night out. "She's already looking to line Angie up with some dates," added the source.
As OK! previously reported, Jolie and Pitt called it quits in 2016 and have been in and out of court over the custody for their kids — Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — and jointly owned businesses ever since their divorce.
Their public spat has reportedly not only effected Pitt's relationship with his children, but also his parents' relationships with them.
"It's been years since Brad's parents have seen the kids in person," an insider dished on aftermath of the Hollywood A-Lister's messy split. "They know it's futile to appeal to Angie — there was never much warmth between them even when she and Brad were happy."