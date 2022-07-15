ANGELINA JOLIE IS HAPPY EX BRAD PITT 'STEPPED UP' TO MAKE TRIP TO ROME WHERE HE VISITED THE KIDS, SOURCE SHARES: 'A HUGE WEIGHT OFF HER SHOULDERS'

Now, Jolie may be turning to her Hollywood pal for help in the romance department. The two Eternals stars quickly struck up a friendship while filming the hit Marvel movie together, becoming so close Jolie was eager to work with Wild Wild West actress again. The duo are currently filming Without Blood in Italy — which is being written, directed and produced by Jolie — giving them plenty of time to spend together.

"Angie envies how Salma found herself a worldly soulmate and would love that type of guy for herself," a source spilled. Hayek tied the knot with her billionaire businessman hubby, François-Henri Pinault, in 2009, three years after meeting him at an event at the Palazzo Grassi in Venice.

The source confessed the mother-of-six is looking for a partner who can be her intellectual equal, and Hayek is eager to get started on the search for someone to set her up with for a romantic night out. "She's already looking to line Angie up with some dates," added the source.