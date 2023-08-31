Salma Hayek, 56, Shows Off Fit Physique in Blue Bikini as Fans Praise Her 'Ageless' Looks — Photo
Salma Hayek proves once again that she's forever young!
The Frida actress, 56, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 30, to share a glimpse into how she's spending her final days of summer while showing off her incredible figure.
Hayek stunned in a royal blue bikini that perfectly showcased her toned abs, pairing the swimsuit with a matching knitted low-waisted skirt. Her luscious curls surrounded her face as she made her way down a set of stairs with a subtle smile.
"You don't age," one social media user penned below the sultry update. "Ageless," a second person chimed in, while another added, "Stunning queen!!❤️❤️."
The Hollywood icon has never been shy about showing off her bikini body for the world to see, often sharing snaps while on vacation or taking a dip in the pool at her lavish mansion.
Hayek — who shares daughter Valentina Paloma, 15, with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, 61— has seemed to embrace the aging process despite the intense pressure of the industry. "I thought getting older meant I wasn't going to work; I'm working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you're not in love anymore; I'm in love. I don't feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone," the Grown Ups star admitted in a February interview.
"But I do still think that, overall, women are still feeling the pressure of making sure they succeed in their 30s. In other businesses, for example, everybody is doing so many things so young; all the tech guys are becoming billionaires. And also, the world we’re living with, social media, we are more addicted to immediacy, and we’re losing the capacity to stay present and be patient," she added.
Glamour conducted the February interview with Hayek.