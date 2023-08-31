Salma Hayek, 56, Shows Off Fit Physique in Blue Bikini as Fans Praise Her 'Ageless' Looks — Photo

The Hollywood icon has never been shy about showing off her bikini body for the world to see, often sharing snaps while on vacation or taking a dip in the pool at her lavish mansion.

Hayek — who shares daughter Valentina Paloma, 15, with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, 61— has seemed to embrace the aging process despite the intense pressure of the industry. "I thought getting older meant I wasn't going to work; I'm working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you're not in love anymore; I'm in love. I don't feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone," the Grown Ups star admitted in a February interview.