Salma Hayek, 56, Praised for Displaying Gray Hair and Wrinkles in Candid Photo: 'You're Beautiful'
Salma Hayek is embracing aging!
On Tuesday, June 6, the actress, 56, shared a candid selfie showing off how her appearance has changed as she's grown older.
"Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning," she wrote alongside a close-up picture of her face.
The Magic Mike's Last Dance star was praised for her vulnerability after sharing the snap with her followers.
Famous friend Olivia Wilde penned, "🔥❤️🔥" on the image, while supermodel Cindy Crawford wrote, "Beautiful!"
"Like a fine wine 🍷 , you get better with time... Hermosa! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💙💙💙" a fan gushed, while another stated, "You're beautiful no matter how many white hairs or wrinkles you get."
A third user raved, "Thank you for sharing! It helps all of to see that even the most beautiful and famous also age ❤️," and a fourth said, "You're just a real natural human being and that beautiful! Thank you 👏"
Earlier this year, Hayek spoke to Glamour about her complex relationship with aging.
- Jennifer Lopez's Child Emme Skips Out On Dad Marc Anthony's Wedding For Movie With Stepsiblings Seraphina & Samuel
- Too Hot To Handle! Every Time Salma Hayek Showed Off Her Beach Body On Social Media: Photos
- Showing Off That Summer Bod! Salma Hayek Stuns As She Set Sails With Husband François-Henri Pinault
"I thought getting older meant I wasn't going to work; I'm working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you're not in love anymore; I'm in love," she said to the magazine about her relationship with husband François-Henri Pinault.
"I don't feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone," she explained. "I was also told that, as an actress, you kind of stop working around 30. Imagine? I did really feel it at the time, and it's unfair."
"If I had said instead to myself, 'Don't worry, your best professional moments are going to be in your 50s,' I would have been devastated: 'Oh my God, do I have to wait that long?' But it'll happen," the star continued.
"I remember having an existential crisis as I arrived in my 30s. It's like, 'Oh my God. I’m just not going to accomplish all my plans ever, it's never going to happen for me. I have nothing, no husband, no children,'" the Frida alum recalled.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"And especially for the women of my generation, it was like, 'If I don't have a child in five minutes, I'm not going to be able to be a mother.' Now the clock is not as strict as we thought," she said.