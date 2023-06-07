OK Magazine
Salma Hayek, 56, Praised for Displaying Gray Hair and Wrinkles in Candid Photo: 'You're Beautiful'

salma
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 7 2023

Salma Hayek is embracing aging!

On Tuesday, June 6, the actress, 56, shared a candid selfie showing off how her appearance has changed as she's grown older.

salma
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram

"Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning," she wrote alongside a close-up picture of her face.

The Magic Mike's Last Dance star was praised for her vulnerability after sharing the snap with her followers.

Famous friend Olivia Wilde penned, "🔥❤️🔥" on the image, while supermodel Cindy Crawford wrote, "Beautiful!"

"Like a fine wine 🍷 , you get better with time... Hermosa! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💙💙💙" a fan gushed, while another stated, "You're beautiful no matter how many white hairs or wrinkles you get."

salma
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram
A third user raved, "Thank you for sharing! It helps all of to see that even the most beautiful and famous also age ❤️," and a fourth said, "You're just a real natural human being and that beautiful! Thank you 👏"

Earlier this year, Hayek spoke to Glamour about her complex relationship with aging.

"I thought getting older meant I wasn't going to work; I'm working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you're not in love anymore; I'm in love," she said to the magazine about her relationship with husband François-Henri Pinault.

"I don't feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone," she explained. "I was also told that, as an actress, you kind of stop working around 30. Imagine? I did really feel it at the time, and it's unfair."

salma
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram

"If I had said instead to myself, 'Don't worry, your best professional moments are going to be in your 50s,' I would have been devastated: 'Oh my God, do I have to wait that long?' But it'll happen," the star continued.

"I remember having an existential crisis as I arrived in my 30s. It's like, 'Oh my God. I’m just not going to accomplish all my plans ever, it's never going to happen for me. I have nothing, no husband, no children,'" the Frida alum recalled.

Source: OK!

"And especially for the women of my generation, it was like, 'If I don't have a child in five minutes, I'm not going to be able to be a mother.' Now the clock is not as strict as we thought," she said.

