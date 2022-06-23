The Queen of social media is back! After a brief hiatus from Instagram after saying "I Do" to husband Sam Asghari earlier this month, Britney Spears returned to the platform to offer an update on newlywed life — and it seems to be anything but blissful considering they're already busy dealing with their next big venture..

"Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do …," Spears captioned the post of herself rocking a colorful bikini in what appears to be her new pool.