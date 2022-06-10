Britney Spears' Sons Didn't Attend Her Wedding To Sam Asghari — But Who Did?

Prior to the nuptials, OK! reported that Spears' two sons would not be there. "Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward," a source said of her children, whom she shares with former husband Kevin Federline.

There was one unexpected guest: Spears' ex Jason Alexander attempted to crash the party. "Britney is shaken but doesn’t want to let this get her down," an insider said. "Everyone is thankfully safe, and Jason [Alexander] is no longer on the property."