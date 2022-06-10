Britney Spears' Sons Didn't Attend Her Wedding To Sam Asghari — But Who Did?
Britney Spears had a small guest list when she got married to Sam Asghari on Thursday, June 9, in Los Angeles, Calif. Though her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, didn't attend the ceremony, there were plenty of other people in attendance, such as some A-listers.
According to People, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton, her husband, Carter Reum and her mom, Kathy Hilton, were all spotted at the lavish affair.
Spears, 40, and Madonna, 63, even recreated their infamous 2003 kiss from the MTV Video Music Awards. The two superstars were spotted dancing at the reception, too!
Additionally, the blonde babe showed off her gorgeous Versace dress, and of course, the designer herself was there to celebrate with everyone.
Prior to the nuptials, OK! reported that Spears' two sons would not be there. "Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward," a source said of her children, whom she shares with former husband Kevin Federline.
There was one unexpected guest: Spears' ex Jason Alexander attempted to crash the party. "Britney is shaken but doesn’t want to let this get her down," an insider said. "Everyone is thankfully safe, and Jason [Alexander] is no longer on the property."
Eventually, Alexander was handcuffed and escorted out of the venue. Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told said he was “working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Despite the craziness, it seems like the "Toxic" singer was on cloud nine. "She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress," an insider revealed. "She cried happy tears at some moments."
"It ended up being the happiest night for Britney. She wanted a fairytale wedding and she got it. Britney looked stunning," the source continued. "She is very excited to be married. She looks forward to a future with Sam."