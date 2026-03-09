Britney Spears Could Get Her License Suspended After Startling DUI Arrest, Criminal Defense Attorney Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Britney Spears got arrested for a DUI.

“If the case is filed as a first-offense misdemeanor DUI (no injuries involved and no prior DUI history), potential penalties include fines, DUI education classes, probation, and some form of driver’s license suspension or restriction through the DMV,” Chaney exclusively told OK!. “Penalties can increase if there were any aggravating factors, such as high blood alcohol levels, refusal of testing, prior DUIs, or reckless driving, none of which appear to be present in this case.” Spears was arrested on Wednesday, March 4, in Ventura County, Calif., after police officers noticed her swerving "in and out of lanes" and "speeding.” An unknown substance was also found in her vehicle. After the musician was pulled over, she was “immediately” taken to the hospital to have her blood alcohol content tested. The reading was reportedly .06, with the legal limit in California being .08. Spears was booked at 3:02 a.m. on Thursday morning and released around 6:00 a.m. She is expected to appear in court on May 4.

Source: MEGA An unknown substance was found in Britney Spears' car.

According to Chaney, prosecutors will be reviewing the police reports and BAC results to decide whether to formally file charges ahead of her hearing. “At the same time, the California DMV starts its own administrative process that can lead to a license suspension,” the expert added. “To challenge the suspension, you have to request a DMV hearing within 10 days, so that will likely be the first thing her legal team does. That will also give her team early access to police reports and video of the incident well before her first court appearance and allow them to begin formulating her defense.”

Will Britney Spears Go to Court?

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears may not be present for her court hearing.

The first court appearance will be the arraignment, where potential charges and pleas are read aloud. “Given the type of offense this is, it is unlikely, and not at all uncommon, that Britney will not be present for that hearing,” Chaney revealed.

Could Britney Spears Be Placed Back in a Conservatorship?

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears was taken to the hospital to get her BAC tested post-arrest.