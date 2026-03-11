'The Timing Is Off': Britney Spears' Ex-Assistant Sounds the Alarm After Pop Star's DUI

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears is once again making headlines after her recent DUI arrest — and now one of her longtime friends is raising concerns about the situation. Sean Philip, who has known the pop star for nearly two decades, admitted he feels “suspicious” about what led to the incident. Philip spoke to an outlet after Spears was detained on Wednesday night, March 4, “on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs," according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Philip suggested the situation may be tied to something bigger, as Spears reportedly gained financial independence following the sale of her music catalog for a massive $200 million. “I think there are some people out to get her… The timing is so off that she gets financial independence, and then she’s arrested,” he said. “We all think it’s a push to put her back in a conservatorship, because guess what happened when the conservatorship stopped? People stopped getting money,” Philip added.

Although the Free Britney Movement helped end Spears’ controversial conservatorship years ago, Philip believes the singer’s life may still be complicated behind the scenes. “I don’t think she’s free. There’s still a care plan in place. I personally don’t think she has access to all of her finances, but a lot of other people do. I don’t think it’s fair,” he suggested.

Source: MEGA The pop star's friend Sean Philip said the timing feels 'suspicious.'

Philip and Spears first became friends back in 2003. While the two eventually lost touch for a while, they recently reconnected and quickly picked up where they left off. “It’s been 20 years since we were seriously hanging out, and it’s just been like nice. Just send each other funny stuff and just, you know, just, ‘I miss you, I miss you, I miss you,’” he emotionally said.

He added that their renewed friendship has been full of lighthearted moments, including plenty of “funny conversations and joy.” Philip also reflected on memories he shared with Spears and her two sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline. Calling Britney “an amazing mom,” he looked back at the time they spent together with the kids.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears recently gained financial independence.

“We used to go out together, just us and the kids. Nobody else. We would go to the zoo, we do things, we just go do things, and there was never a problem,” he recounted.

With Britney scheduled to appear in court on May 4, Sean also shared one piece of advice for the singer. “I encourage her to speak for herself because she can squash everything in a second,” he said fiercely.

As OK! previously reported, the “Sometimes” hitmaker’s Wednesday, March 4, arrest quickly reignited concern among fans and friends about her well-being following years of public struggles, including mental health issues and a controversial 13-year conservatorship that ended in November 2021.

Source: MEGA The singer was taken into custody in Ventura County.

The “Circus” singer was pulled over near her home in Ventura County on suspicion of driving under the influence. Authorities took her into police custody at 9:28 p.m. Britney was later booked at 3:02 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, after stopping at a hospital to test her blood alcohol content.