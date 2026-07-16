Sam Neill’s Cause of Death Revealed

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Sam Neill's cause of death has been confirmed. "As Sam Neill’s longtime rep, I spoke with his family and wish to clarify some details for his fans," his longtime agent, Philip Grenz, said in a statement. "Sam passed away from pneumonia. Prior to becoming sick, Sam had valiantly fought and beaten lymphoma through a new treatment called CAR-T therapy," he added.

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Source: MEGA Sam Neill’s family moved to set the record straight after widespread speculation surrounded the actor’s sudden death.

According to the BBC, Grenz decided to publicly confirm Neill's cause of death after speaking with the actor's family in an effort to correct "inaccurate and outright falsehoods" circulating in the media. The Jurassic Park star died on Monday, July 13, in Sydney, Australia, at the age of 78. His family previously described his death as "sudden and unexpected."

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Representative Clarifies Sam Neill's Final Illness

Source: MEGA Sam Neill’s representative shared new details about the actor’s health while honoring his remarkable work ethic.

Grenz talked about how active Neill remained despite his health struggles. He added that in the past year, the actor had "filmed four projects back-to-back… all of which will be released within the coming months." "I'd like to thank those who were truly close to Sam for considering his privacy with the respect he earned and his loved ones need and deserve during this immeasurably difficult time," Grenz said.

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Fellow Actor Rima Te Wiata and Ex-Girlfriend Share More Details

Source: MEGA Sam Neill’s ex-girlfriend revealed the beloved actor had been seriously ill in the weeks before his death.

Neill's cause of death was first publicly mentioned on Tuesday, July 14, by his Hunt for the Wilderpeople costar, New Zealand actor Rima Te Wiata. "It really s----, actually," Te Wiata told the New Zealand Herald. "I think he would be like: 'For goodness sake, I got over my cancer. And now look, now I get pneumonia. What next?'" Neill's ex-girlfriend, Australian journalist Laura Tingle, also spoke about his health during an appearance on "Sydney Mornings." "So, he’s been pretty sick for the last couple of weeks and everybody who loved him has been willing him on, from near and far. But, I think, it was just a bit too much to recover from one more time," Tingle said.

Years of Cancer Treatment Weakened His Immune System

Source: @laura.tingle/Instagram Sam Neill’s ex-girlfriend revealed years of cancer treatment left the actor with a weakened immune system before his death.