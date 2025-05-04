or
Sam Rockwell Open to 'Bolder Roles' With Partner Leslie Bibb After 'White Lotus' Cameo

Composite photos of Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb
Source: HBO

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb are heating up Hollywood as buzz builds around their next bold move together.

By:

May 4 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Sam Rockwell got jaws dropping when he let out a mind-boggling monologue on HBO’s acclaimed series The White Lotus, and now a source revealed that he's ready to take things up a notch!

With his long-time partner Leslie Bibb by his side, their relationship has reached new heights, paving the way for even bolder projects ahead.

"Sam and Leslie are known for having this incredible physical chemistry together even though they've rarely had an opportunity to show it on screen," an insider told Life & Style.

Photo of Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb
Source: Mega

Sam Rockwell made waves with a mind-boggling 'White Lotus' cameo.

While the couple didn't share the screen in this season of The White Lotus, it was widely expected that Rockwell would make his mark given the lengthy filming schedules that kept the off-screen couple close.

"It was anticipated when Bibb signed up for the show last year that Rockwell would get involved somehow because filming these seasons involves weeks and weeks on a distant location and Rockwell and Bibb rarely spend time apart," the source added.

Photo of Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb
Source: Mega

Longtime couple Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb didn't appear in scenes together.

The Oscar-winning Rockwell, 56, delivered a show-stopping monologue in the show. And while Bibb, 51, insisted her husband's involvement wasn't her doing, she couldn't be happier for the unexpected collaboration.

"No," she told Entertainment Weekly when asked if she played a hand in Rockwell's role. "They came to me and they were like, 'We're going to offer this to Sam.' But I was like, 'Sam is wild as a buck. Listen, I don't know what he's going to do. He's doing a movie in South Africa, he likes time to prep.' And he was very nervous about that prep time,” she shared.

Yet, showrunner Mike White eased Bibb’s worries. "I said, 'You can't get mad at me if he says no. What if he says no?' I was so scared. Then White was like, 'No, no, no, we won't get mad at you,'" she recalled, breathing a sigh of relief.

MORE ON:
Leslie Bibb

Photo of Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb
Source: Mega

Sam Rockwell was 'nervous' about prepping for the role.

Fans were ecstatic to see Rockwell on the screen. "They've wanted to do a surprise collaboration like this for a while and the themes of the show totally dovetail with what they're interested in as actors and as people," the insider disclosed.

Photo of Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb
Source: Mega

Sam Rockwell is 'going to get serious Emmy consideration' for his speech, a source said.

Thanks to Rockwell’s standout performance, the Emmy buzz is real — and totally deserved! "He’s going to get serious Emmy consideration for his unforgettable speech," the source quipped.

Rockwell and Bibb developed their romance after meeting in October 2007 at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. According to the source, Rockwell’s bond with his partner cemented his place on the The White Lotus.

"Neither of them ever needed kids or a marriage license to feel like they have each other's backs,” the source stated.

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.