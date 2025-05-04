Sam Rockwell Open to 'Bolder Roles' With Partner Leslie Bibb After 'White Lotus' Cameo

Sam Rockwell got jaws dropping when he let out a mind-boggling monologue on HBO’s acclaimed series The White Lotus, and now a source revealed that he's ready to take things up a notch!

With his long-time partner Leslie Bibb by his side, their relationship has reached new heights, paving the way for even bolder projects ahead.

"Sam and Leslie are known for having this incredible physical chemistry together even though they've rarely had an opportunity to show it on screen," an insider told Life & Style.