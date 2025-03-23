Leslie Bibb Spills on Partner Sam Rockwell’s Shocking Cameo in 'The White Lotus': 'He’s Unapologetic’

In a jaw-dropping turn of events, Sam Rockwell dashed onto the set of HBO’s hit series The White Lotus at the last moment, making waves with a memorable cameo — and his longtime partner Leslie Bibb was right there to witness it all!

Just two days after Rockwell’s explosive debut as Frank aired, Bibb, 50, opened up about her “beloved Sammy” and how he snagged the role during an appearance on CBS Mornings on March 18. “I read all eight [episodes] and I remember when I got to this monologue and this scene and I remember thinking, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this on television,’ and I felt like it’s what Mike [White] was really trying to talk about with this show,” she shared with host Gayle King. “He comes in and he’s like, ‘Here’s my truth’ and he’s unapologetic.”