Leslie Bibb Spills on Partner Sam Rockwell’s Shocking Cameo in 'The White Lotus': 'He’s Unapologetic’
In a jaw-dropping turn of events, Sam Rockwell dashed onto the set of HBO’s hit series The White Lotus at the last moment, making waves with a memorable cameo — and his longtime partner Leslie Bibb was right there to witness it all!
Just two days after Rockwell’s explosive debut as Frank aired, Bibb, 50, opened up about her “beloved Sammy” and how he snagged the role during an appearance on CBS Mornings on March 18. “I read all eight [episodes] and I remember when I got to this monologue and this scene and I remember thinking, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this on television,’ and I felt like it’s what Mike [White] was really trying to talk about with this show,” she shared with host Gayle King. “He comes in and he’s like, ‘Here’s my truth’ and he’s unapologetic.”
While juggling her role in Clint Eastwood’s Juror No. 2 in Savannah, Ga., Bibb found herself in a tight spot for her White Lotus audition: just four days to make magic happen! “I got the audition on a Monday, and they’re like, ‘You need to have this in by Friday.’ I was like, ‘It’s The White Lotus. I’m doing a Clint … how do I multitask?’” Bibb humorously recalled.
Fate aligned for Bibb that week — Rockwell already scheduled to visit, and she seized the opportunity. “I told him, ‘I’m going to put you to work, you have to be my reader in the scene.’ So, he read the scene with me, and then Chris Messina taped the audition on his iPhone and that’s what I sent in," Bibb revealed. "I feel like I had the best audition tape just because I had Sammy and Chris."
As Bibb continues to shine in her The White Lotus role, Rockwell made his entrance in episode 5, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.
- Sam Rockwell Hijacks 'The White Lotus' With One of TV's Wildest Monologues
- Michelle Monaghan Flaunts Toned Abs While Gushing About Filming Season 3 of 'The White Lotus' With 'Profoundly Talented' Cast: Photos
- 6 Things to Know About 'Big Little Lies' Season 3: Plot, Cast Members, Release Date and More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During a gripping encounter with Walton Goggins’ character Rick, Frank’s intense backstory unfolded.
“I was out of control. I became insatiable. And, you know, after about a thousand nights like that, you start to lose it,” Frank confessed.
“I started to wonder: Where am I going with this? Why do I feel the need to f--- all these women? What is desire? The form of this cute Asian girl, why does it have such a grip on me? ‘Cause she’s the opposite of me? Is she gonna complete me in some way? I realized I could f--- a million women, I’d still never be satisfied.”
But Frank’s riveting confession took an unexpected twist, revealing his past desires to crossdress and engage in encounters as the “receiver” while under the gaze of a woman.
Fans can catch Rockwell in the upcoming episode of The White Lotus on Sunday, March 23.