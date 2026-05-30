Kyle Busch's Widow Samantha Shared Heartfelt Plan for After His Tragic Death in Resurfaced Eerie Clip
May 30 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET
Samantha Busch recently discussed her aspirations for the future following the tragic passing of her husband, Kyle Busch.
In a resurfaced podcast episode from November 2025, she revealed her desire to have another child in his memory.
Samantha, 39, spoke candidly to guest Ashley George on her “Certified Oversharer” podcast.
She expressed that should anything happen to Kyle, she would name the child after him. This revelation follows the shocking news of Kyle's death on May 21, 2026, due to complications from pneumonia.
The NASCAR community mourned the loss of Kyle, who was preparing to race in the Coca-Cola 600 just days prior. The couple had previously struggled with fertility, which makes Samantha's comments even more poignant.
Samantha explained, “Here’s something I’ve never told anybody. I’m a certified over-sharer. So a lot of people ask me what we have done with our embryos because we still have some.”
She is determined to keep their embryos, stating, “I can’t part with them. We are paying to freeze them until… they’re going to have to come with me.”
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The couple welcomed their son Brexton through IVF in 2015 and launched the Bundle of Joy Fund to assist other families in need. They later welcomed their daughter Lennix in 2022.
In a reflective moment, Samantha recalled her conversation with Kyle about having more children.
“Kyle was like, ‘We’re done having kids,’ and I said, ‘But what if?’” She shared her feelings about needing to connect with Kyle through another child should he pass away.
Kyle's response was that of confusion.
“He was like, ‘What is wrong with you?’” she recounted, adding, “I love being a mom and I have never told anybody that until I told you.”
On May 24, NASCAR honored Kyle during a moment of silence at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The PA announcer conveyed heartfelt sentiments to Samantha and their children, stating, “Samantha, I want you to know that this sport stands with you, and that you and your children are NASCAR family forever.”
In a touching tribute, the announcer assured Brexton and Lennix of their father's love, emphasizing, “Everyone gathered here, everyone behind you, everybody watching on TV, and all those people up in that grandstand are your family, and we’ve got you.”
Following the race, Daniel Suárez dedicated his victory in the Coca-Cola 600 to Kyle, stating, “This weekend, it just means more than just the race. With everything that has been happening with Kyle, this one really means a lot.”