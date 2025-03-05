OnlyFans Star Sami Sheen Calls Herself a 'Femme Fatale' While Seductively Modeling a Little Black Dress: Photos
Sami Sheen knows how to work the camera!
While in New York City to promote her family's new Bravo show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, the 20-year-old had a mini photoshoot in her hotel room.
On Monday, March 3, the OnlyFans star posted a few photos of herself laying on a bed while rocking a sleeveless little black dress. Sheen made a few poses and had a glass of what appeared to be white wine in some of the snaps, which she captioned, "femme fatale."
Fans loved the pictures, with one asking in the comments section, "Can u get any hotter?"
"So gorgeous wowww," raved another, while a third person wrote, "Beautiful like your Mama was at that age 😍."
Aside from Sheen, Denise Richards' series will feature the actress herself, her husband, Aaron Phypers, 52, and her two other daughters, Lola Sheen, 19, and Eloise Phypers, 13.
The mom-of-three, 54, also confirmed in a recent interview that ex-husband Charlie Sheen will make an appearance.
"No one’s ever seen Charlie and I after our divorce sitting in a room talking. And I think that’s one of the things I loved that we were able to capture was us having that moment of sharing that," she shared on a podcast.
On "Andy Cohen Live," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed that even though her relationship with the Emmy winner, 59, will "probably always will be up and down ... we’re in a good upside right now, he and I."
The actor's dynamic with his daughters is similar, as Denise spilled, "It’s been [complicated] from day one, and both girls are finding their path in the relationship, and that’s OK. Things can be up and down, but you can always get through it."
As OK! reported, Charlie wasn't supportive of Sami when she launched an OnlyFans account in 2022, but in the end, he wound up accepting her venture.
"I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it. I was just like, ‘Oh, this can only go bad,’" he explained to Bustle of the platform, in which some people share explicit content.
"She’s doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom, and others," he continued. "I have to have confidence and just know in my heart that all of her virtues and all the wonderfulness that makes her, her, come with her. I believe her to be incorruptible."
Sami appreciates her parents' ability to have an honest chat about her decisions and their own pasts.
"It’s really nice that they’re able to have an adult conversation with me, and we can just laugh about mistakes they’ve made or funny stories that I wasn’t aware of," she explained. "It’d be different if my parents were both lawyers, or a little bit more conservative. But they get it — so they can’t be mad!"