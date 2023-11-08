OK Magazine
Denise Richards Claims Ex Charlie Sheen 'Changed His Tune' About Daughter Sami's OnlyFans Career When She Bought a Mercedes

denise richards pp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 7 2023, Published 8:09 p.m. ET

Charlie Sheen started supporting daughter Sami's OnlyFans career after she started raking in the cash — at least, that's what ex-wife Denise Richards implied.

The Wild Things actress spoke about the subject with The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel on her "Just B" podcast that aired on Tuesday, November 7.

charlie sheen
Source: mega

Charlie Sheen initially spoke out against his daughter's decision to start an OnlyFans.

"He changed his tune when she bought a Mercedes and moved into a house," Denise told the Bravo star. "When she first did OnlyFans, he was not happy."

Sami, 19, promoted her OnlyFans on her Instagram in June and has built a significant presence on the adult content website since then. It's been reported that earlier this year, she was making at least $80,000 per month from subscriptions alone.

denise richards sami sheen onlyfans
Source: @SAMISHEEN/INSTAGRAM

It's been reported Sami Sheen makes over $80K per month from OnlyFans subscribers.

As OK! previously reported, the Two and a Half Men actor publicly denied having any involvement in his daughter's controversial career choice.

"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof," he said in a statement at the time. "I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

charlie sheen
Source: mega

Charlie later admitted he had a 'knee jerk reaction' to Sami's decision.

However, Denise defended her daughter's personal choices from the beginning.

"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices," she said. "Quite frankly her father shouldn't be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle."

"I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise," she continued. "Because it can destroy you."

charlie sheen had knee jerk reaction sami onlyfans career
Source: @SAMISHEEN/INSTAGRAM

Sami admitted that she felt more confident about her body after joining the website.

Charlie later admitted that he finally came around after realizing that providing his daughter with love and support would be healthier for her.

"I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it. I was just like, ‘Oh, this can only go bad,’" he explained. "She’s doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom, and others."

"I have to have confidence and just know in my heart that all of her virtues and all the wonderfulness that makes her, her, come with her," he added. "I believe her to be incorruptible."

Source: OK!

As for Sami, she confessed that her own confidence has gone through the roof since joining the popular website.

"I think it's because my subscribers," she said. "They're the best."

Page Six reported Richards' comments on Sheen.

