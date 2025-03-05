Denise Richards' Daughters Sami and Lola Have a 'Complicated' Relationship With Dad Charlie Sheen: 'We Go Through Ups and Downs'

Lola then revealed that her connection with Charlie has improved, especially since he's supported her when it comes to her “hypochondriac” tendencies.

“My life is way more enjoyable when we have a relationship because if not, it’s like, I hate having that feeling of not talking,” she admitted. “Obviously, we go through ups and downs sometimes, but our relationship is good. When I really started to struggle with my mental health, he really helped me because he’s not very emotional, so he kind of gets straight to the point, and I think that’s what helped me in moments of anxiety. That’s when we got way closer.”