Denise Richards' Daughters Sami and Lola Have a 'Complicated' Relationship With Dad Charlie Sheen: 'We Go Through Ups and Downs'

denise richards daughters charlie sheen
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards' daughters discussed their 'complicated' relationship with dad Charlie Sheen.

By:

March 5 2025, Published 7:41 a.m. ET

Denise Richards’ daughters opened up about the complexities of their family dynamic.

In a recent interview, Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, got candid about their relationship with their father, Charlie Sheen. While things haven’t always been smooth, the girls are trying to navigate their bond with their dad in their own way.

“It’s been [complicated] from day one, and both girls are finding their path in the relationship, and that’s OK. Things can be up and down, but you can always get through it," Denise began.

denise richards daughters charlie sheen
Source: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube

Denise Richards stars with her daughters in their latest reality show 'Denise Richards and Her Wild Things.'

Lola then revealed that her connection with Charlie has improved, especially since he's supported her when it comes to her “hypochondriac” tendencies.

“My life is way more enjoyable when we have a relationship because if not, it’s like, I hate having that feeling of not talking,” she admitted. “Obviously, we go through ups and downs sometimes, but our relationship is good. When I really started to struggle with my mental health, he really helped me because he’s not very emotional, so he kind of gets straight to the point, and I think that’s what helped me in moments of anxiety. That’s when we got way closer.”

denise richards daughters charlie sheen
Source: Bravo/YouTube

Lola Sheen shared that her bond with her dad has improved over time.

Meanwhile, her sister Sami kept mum about her dad.

The former flames first met in 2000 and tied the knot two years later. They welcomed Sami in 2004, with Lola following soon after. But by 2005, Denise filed for divorce, kicking off a long-running custody and financial battle.

denise richards daughters charlie sheen
Source: MEGA

The pair met in 2000 and share daughters Sami and Lola Sheen.

Looking back, Denise has been honest about the impact their relationship had on their daughters. During a past episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the actress, now married to Aaron Phypers, reflected, “I just feel like I f------ up a lot with their dad. I don’t want them to look back at their childhood and remember [fights].”

As Denise's reality show Denise Richards and Her Wild Things premiered on March 4 — in which Charlie is set to make a guest appearance — she shared that her ex has been supportive of the project from the start.

“Charlie is always invited to holiday dinners," she told People. “There’s always an open door and that goes for Brooke [Mueller] and the boys as well. I’m always, the more the merrier. I want everyone to get along and everyone to be peaceful.”

denise richards daughters charlie sheen
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards' daughters have a 'complicated relationship' with Charlie Sheen.

She also hopes the show will give people a real look at their household and the challenges they’ve faced.

“I think that a lot of people will be able to relate to [it],” she explained. “It’s not easy having a blended family. It’s not easy being divorced no matter what the circumstances are, but you do your best to try to keep things as positive and peaceful as possible.”

Us Weekly interviewed Denise and her daughters.

