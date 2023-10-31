Charlie Sheen Had a 'Knee-Jerk Reaction' to Daughter Sami's OnlyFans Career
Charlie Sheen admitted that he initially had a negative reaction to daughter Sami Sheen's decision to launch a career on OnlyFans — but the Two and a Half Men actor has come around.
"I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it," he explained in a recent interview. "I was just like, ‘Oh, this can only go bad.’"
He confessed that type of thinking "flies in the face" of his usual approach to life, but he felt differently this time because his and ex Denise Richards' child was involved in the situation. Despite his reservations, he shared that providing her with love and support would be healthier than dishing out criticism.
"She’s doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom, and others," he continued. "I have to have confidence and just know in my heart that all of her virtues and all the wonderfulness that makes her, her, come with her. I believe her to be incorruptible."
So far, her venture into selling racy content online has been going well. Sami, 19, revealed that since building a presence on the adult website, she's "never felt more confident" in her body. "I think it's because my subscribers," she added. "They're the best."
Sami has also become much more open with her parents since making her controversial career move. The model told the outlet that she's started asking her parents about their pasts and they've been "more honest" with her.
"It’s really nice that they’re able to have an adult conversation with me, and we can just laugh about mistakes they’ve made or funny stories that I wasn’t aware of," she noted.
"It’d be different if my parents were both lawyers, or a little bit more conservative," she joked of her famous mom and dad — who have been mired in their own scandals. "But they get it — so they can’t be mad!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, a source claimed Charlie got upset when he first heard that his daughter planned to sell OnlyFans content.
"Charlie thought Sami would have learned from his mistakes and is convinced Denise should have done more to steer her away from such a sleazy career," they said at the time.
However, Denise has voiced approval regarding her daughter's life choices.
"My daughter got a lot of backlash for opening the account. I had heard of OnlyFans but I wasn’t educated on what OnlyFans was, and once I started to learn about it, I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site," she said. "We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there’s no difference other than you actually own the content."
Sami and Charlie spoke with Bustle about their family relationships and her career choices.