NEWS Sami Sheen Calls Out Men Who Treat Women Like 'S---' Days Before Mom Denise Richards' Divorce Was Exposed Source: @samisheen/Instagram;MEGA Sami Sheen blasted toxic men in a TikTok video days before Denise Richards’ divorce was revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Sami Sheen isn’t holding back when it comes to calling out bad behavior — especially from men.

Article continues below advertisement

Just days before the news hit that her mom, Real Housewives alum Denise Richards, is splitting from husband Aaron Phypers, Sheen took to TikTok to share some no-nonsense advice about spotting unpleasant partners.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @samisheen/TikTok Sami Sheen posted a TikTok about toxic relationships.

Article continues below advertisement

“If you’re dating someone toxic but you don’t really know if they’re toxic — like deep down you know — but you’re like, ‘Is it that bad? I can look past this. He’s so good to me some days but then other days he treats me like s---,’” the 21-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen began in her video.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Denise Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, filed for divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

She urged her followers to flip the perspective. “You have to ask yourself, if you had a daughter, and she was dating a man like this, what would you tell her?” she asked. “Boom — you’d tell her to break up with him, block him, move on.”

Article continues below advertisement

“I don’t know, that works for me,” she shared. “Because sometimes, it’s so easy for me to overlook everything. But imagine having a kid and she’s getting treated like this. Absolutely the f--- not.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

In the video, she also admitted she’s naturally “a very motherly person.” “Just imagine your friend in this situation, or your mom, or your sibling,” she added. “Picturing someone else in your exact situation and if they came to you being like, ‘Hey, my boyfriend is doing X,Y and Z to me, I need your advice,’ you need to tell them what to do, and there’s your answer.”

Article continues below advertisement

Sami, who posts adult content on OnlyFans, captioned the clip: “How to remove the rose-colored glasses in a toxic relationship.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sami wrapped up her passionate message by admitting how hard it can be to break free from a bad situation. “I understand more than anyone it is so hard and almost feels impossible sometimes to get out of a toxic relationship,” she shared. “The judgment from people when you keep going back to that person… it’s a whole cycle. But this is just a tip to help you have a clear head a little bit.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @samisheen/TikTok Sami Sheen told women to imagine their daughter in the same situation.

Article continues below advertisement

It wasn’t her first TikTok truth bomb. Earlier, Sami posted another clip about handling a narcissistic man.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

“You cannot reason with crazy, and a lot of men are crazy,” she said. “It is such a waste of energy having to deal with people like that.”

Article continues below advertisement

The timing of her messages couldn't be more striking, coming right as her mom's marriage exploded. As OK! previously reported, Denise's husband of six years, Aaron, filed for divorce. In court documents filed July 7, he cited “irreconcilable differences” and listed July 4 as the date of separation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Aaron Phypers claimed he has no income but over $100K in monthly expenses.

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron claimed he has no income and listed his monthly expenses at nearly $105,000. “I had to close down my business last year and have made [no] income since,” he said, explaining that he ran a wellness center from 2018 to 2024.