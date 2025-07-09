Sami Sheen Calls Out Men Who Treat Women Like 'S---' Days Before Mom Denise Richards' Divorce Was Exposed
Sami Sheen isn’t holding back when it comes to calling out bad behavior — especially from men.
Just days before the news hit that her mom, Real Housewives alum Denise Richards, is splitting from husband Aaron Phypers, Sheen took to TikTok to share some no-nonsense advice about spotting unpleasant partners.
“If you’re dating someone toxic but you don’t really know if they’re toxic — like deep down you know — but you’re like, ‘Is it that bad? I can look past this. He’s so good to me some days but then other days he treats me like s---,’” the 21-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen began in her video.
She urged her followers to flip the perspective.
“You have to ask yourself, if you had a daughter, and she was dating a man like this, what would you tell her?” she asked. “Boom — you’d tell her to break up with him, block him, move on.”
“I don’t know, that works for me,” she shared. “Because sometimes, it’s so easy for me to overlook everything. But imagine having a kid and she’s getting treated like this. Absolutely the f--- not.”
In the video, she also admitted she’s naturally “a very motherly person.”
“Just imagine your friend in this situation, or your mom, or your sibling,” she added. “Picturing someone else in your exact situation and if they came to you being like, ‘Hey, my boyfriend is doing X,Y and Z to me, I need your advice,’ you need to tell them what to do, and there’s your answer.”
Sami, who posts adult content on OnlyFans, captioned the clip: “How to remove the rose-colored glasses in a toxic relationship.”
Sami wrapped up her passionate message by admitting how hard it can be to break free from a bad situation.
“I understand more than anyone it is so hard and almost feels impossible sometimes to get out of a toxic relationship,” she shared. “The judgment from people when you keep going back to that person… it’s a whole cycle. But this is just a tip to help you have a clear head a little bit.”
It wasn’t her first TikTok truth bomb. Earlier, Sami posted another clip about handling a narcissistic man.
“You cannot reason with crazy, and a lot of men are crazy,” she said. “It is such a waste of energy having to deal with people like that.”
The timing of her messages couldn't be more striking, coming right as her mom's marriage exploded.
As OK! previously reported, Denise's husband of six years, Aaron, filed for divorce. In court documents filed July 7, he cited “irreconcilable differences” and listed July 4 as the date of separation.
Aaron claimed he has no income and listed his monthly expenses at nearly $105,000.
“I had to close down my business last year and have made [no] income since,” he said, explaining that he ran a wellness center from 2018 to 2024.
Meanwhile, Denise is still raking in the cash — reportedly bringing in over $250,000 a month from OnlyFans, her TV work, brand deals and public appearances.