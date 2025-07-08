Inside Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards' Relationship Before Their Split: From First Meeting to Shocking Divorce Filing

It's over now for Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards.

The now-estranged couple's love story began when they met at Phypers' wellness clinic, Quantum 360, where she was doing "DNA repair, anti-aging, and that sort of a thing."

"Then, one time we had s-- in one of his rooms. We've been inseparable ever since," Richards recalled in a February 2019 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The World Is Not Enough actress shared more details about their first meeting during a Bravo After Show for the reality series, saying their relationship was initially professional.

"We would start talking about different things because we knew a lot of the same people and same interests," she explained, adding she "started to develop an attraction to him."