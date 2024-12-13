Sami Sheen, 20, Flaunts Her Behind in Steamy Swimsuit Photos After Taking a Dip in the Pool
Sami Sheen worked the camera for a new black and white photo shoot.
On Friday, December 13, the OnlyFans star uploaded several steamy shots of herself wearing a cheeky one-piece swimsuit as she sat on the ledge of a hot tub and took a dip in the pool.
The model kept the accessories to a minimum and wore just a pair of big hoop earrings for the images, which featured her long hair slicked back.
The hot shots come after Sheen underwent a b----- augmentation and rhinoplasty, the latter of which she "wanted for the past five years."
The 20-year-old first launched her successful OnlyFans account in 2022, something her dad, Charlie Sheen, wasn't happy about despite Sami's mom, Denise Richards, giving her support.
"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices," the actress, 53, shared at the time. "I did Wild Things & Playboy ... quite frankly her father shouldn't be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle."
"I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you," the mother-of-three noted.
Denise discussed the "judgement" against OnlyFans content creators and pointed out how many individuals share risqué photos on Instagram as well.
"Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourself in a bikini on IG? We've all done it. Because you get paid on OnlyFans? I'm pretty sure IG and Twitter and Facebook do quite well off of all of us," the Melrose Place alum continued. "It is so bad to control and monetize it too? I'm sorry, but s--- if I can get paid and at my age? to see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account..."
Denise ended up doing just that, and even her ex-husband, 59, came around on the idea.
"Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed," Charlie said via a statement from his rep. "Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly."
Denise and Charlie were married from 2002 to 2006 and also co-parent daughter Lola, 19.