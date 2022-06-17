Denise Richards Defends Daughter Sami Sheen's OnlyFans Debut, Calls Out Charlie Sheen For Not Supporting Her

"I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise," she continued. "Because it can destroy you. I recently learned about @onlyfans in the last few months. The judgement because women and men of the adult film industry are on there. I imagine they're on Instagram and Twitter as well. Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourself in a bikini on IG? We've all done it. Because you get paid on OnlyFans? I'm pretty sure IG and Twitter and Facebook do quite well off of all of us. It is so bad to control and monetize it too? I'm sorry, but s**t if I can get paid and at my age? to see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account..."

She concluded, "Oh and those of you that are so judgmental ... sounds like you might already subscribe to an @onlyfans account. Have a great weekend."