Denise Richards Defends Daughter Sami Sheen's OnlyFans Debut, Calls Out Charlie Sheen For Not Supporting Her
Don't mess with Denise Richards! Just a few days after her daughter Sami Sheen announced she was joining OnlyFans, the actress, 51, clapped back at the haters that have been giving her teenager a hard time.
"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle," the blonde beauty wrote via her Instagram Story.
"I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise," she continued. "Because it can destroy you. I recently learned about @onlyfans in the last few months. The judgement because women and men of the adult film industry are on there. I imagine they're on Instagram and Twitter as well. Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourself in a bikini on IG? We've all done it. Because you get paid on OnlyFans? I'm pretty sure IG and Twitter and Facebook do quite well off of all of us. It is so bad to control and monetize it too? I'm sorry, but s**t if I can get paid and at my age? to see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account..."
She concluded, "Oh and those of you that are so judgmental ... sounds like you might already subscribe to an @onlyfans account. Have a great weekend."
Earlier this week, Sami revealed her latest venture. "click the link in my bio if u wanna see more 💋," she wrote.
At the time, Richards had her daughter's back.
"Sam is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices."
On the other hand, Charlie wasn't too happy with the news. "I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I've urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," the TV star said in a statement to E! News. "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."