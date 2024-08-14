OK Magazine
Sami Sheen 'Feels Like a New Woman'!: OnlyFans Star, 20, Gets a Nose Job 9 Months After B----- Implants

sami sheen nosejob tiktok pp
Source: @SAMISHEEN/TIKTOK

New nose, new Sami!

By:

Aug. 14 2024, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

Sami Sheen changed up her look yet again! This time, the social media star revealed she got a nose job — just nine months after she got b----- implants.

The 20-year-old said she “wanted a nose job for the past 5 years” because she thought her natural nose was “too droopy and too big for [her] face.”

sami sheen nosejob tiktok
Source: @SAMISHEEN/TIKTOK

Sami Sheen said she's been wanting a nose job for a while.

“i would have to photoshop every single photo i took because it photographed horribly 😭,” she wrote at the beginning of the video, which was posted on TikTok on Tuesday, August 13.

Sami got a consultation in June, leading her to book the surgery for August 12. She shared several photos of the whole process, adding the staff made her feel "safe and welcomed."

sami sheen nosejob tiktok
Source: @SAMISHEEN/TIKTOK

Sami Sheen shared a video of the process on TikTok.

Despite being "nervous" and "excited," she said the surgery was "way quicker" than she thought.

The blonde babe also revealed that her mom, Denise Richards, called to check in on her after the procedure but didn't come to the surgery center.

“it’s only day 2 of recovery but i already feel like a new woman,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself. “im so so happy i finally got my dream nose 🥰🎀.”

sami sheen nosejob tiktok
Source: @SAMISHEEN/TIKTOK

Sami Sheen said she's happy with her 'dream nose.'

"ahhhhh im so happy i finally did this 🥲🎉 thank you for everything @deepakdugarmd you are seriously the best surgeon out there #nosejob #rhinoplasty #beverlyhills #fypage #plasticsurgery #surgery," she captioned the TikTok video.

Fans quickly praised Sami, with one writing, "Got mine done 2 weeks ago and it was the best decision ever, just remember to not fully judge your nose the first time the cast is off, it will be so swollen but you just have to be patient and wait🥰."

Another added, "Slay best thing i ever did."

As OK! previously reported, Sami went under the knife in November 2023.

“guess who got a new rack todayyyy,” she wrote at the time.

MORE ON:
sami sheen
sami sheennosejob tiktok
Source: @SAMISHEEN/TIKTOK

Sami Sheen went under the knife nine months ago.

“This is so uncomfy holy h--- feels like the implants r in my armpits,” she added of the process. “& the neck and back pain is horrible from sleeping up straight.”

sami sheen nose job tiktok
Source: @SAMISHEEN/TIKTOK

Sami Sheen said her mom checked in on her.

Sami previously told Bustle she had been dying to change her assets.

“I was 10 years old and like, ‘I can’t wait to have big boobs like my mom,’” she said in October 2023.

“All my friends were getting boobs, and I was just like, ‘OK, when’s it my turn?’ I would always stuff my bra with socks and stuff,” she continued.

