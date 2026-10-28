Sami Sheen Exposes Her Toned Stomach and Larger Assets in Sports Bra After Plastic Surgery Transformation: Photo

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Sami Sheen gave her fans an up-close look at her enhanced assets after undergoing a chest augmentation. On Tuesday, October 27, the 22-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen shared a video of herself taking a walk via her Instagram Stories. She kept her head out of frame, focusing the camera on her toned abs and fuller chest. For the clip, Sami accentuated her figure in a white sports bra, black leggings and a cropped gray cardigan.

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Sami Sheen Opened Up About the Procedure

Source: @samisheen/instagram Sami Sheen wore a tiny white sports bra for the short clip.

In a TikTok video from April 6, 2025, which has since been deleted, Sami discussed the cosmetic procedures that she has undergone. Referring to her chest augmentation as the "big procedure," she shared that she had gotten "the girls done." "They're finally dropped and settled in. I feel like I could have gone bigger, and I really wish I'd gone bigger," she said. "When the time comes to get them redone, I'm definitely going bigger, and I think I'm going to go over the muscle so they look a little more natural."

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Source: @samisheen/instagram Sami Sheen shared the exact implants she received.

Then, on June 3 of the same year, she answered a fan's question about the specific details surrounding her plastic surgery procedure. On her Instagram Story, she confirmed that she got moderate profile, 350 cc silicone implants inserted under the muscle to achieve natural-looking results.

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'If I Had Daddy’s Money, I Would Own It'

Source: @samisheen/instagram Sami Sheen shut down the rumors that her famous father supports her financially.

More recently, Sami made headlines when she addressed how she funds her lifestyle. In a TikTok video, she pushed back against claims that her famous father financially supports her, insisting that she has supported herself since she was eighteen. "Look, if I had Daddy’s money, I would own it, OK? I would let you guys know," she confessed in the video. "These comments make me so frustrated because this man hasn’t given me a dime in over four years," she added before denying rumors that he helped her pay for the beach house she recently purchased. According to Sami, her income comes from her job as an online content creator.

Denise Richards Addressed Sami Sheen's Relationship With Father Charlie

Source: MEGA Denise Richards claimed Sami Sheen gives her father 'a run for his money.'