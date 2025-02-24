Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Pregnant With Baby No. 1 After 'Struggling' With Infertility for Years: Photos
Get crazy, get loud... Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is pregnant with her first child!
"We’ve been keeping a little secret... ✨ Baby May Due August 2025 ✨🤰🏻," the Jersey Shore star, 37, captioned a post on Sunday night, February 23, alongside a photo of the reality television icon — who suffered a miscarriage last year — and her fiancé, Justin May.
"After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for!" the caption continued. "We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all! Our hearts have never been so full of love, we can’t wait to meet you baby! 🫶🏼🥹💕."
In the comments section of her post, Giancola's nearly 4 million Instagram followers flooded her with warm wishes.
"OMG," Jersey Shore's official account wrote, adding in a follow-up comment: "Congratulations to you both! ❤️❤️ So so happy for you 🥹🍼."
"😭😭😭😭 I’m crying all over again!!!! Congratulations 🍾," Giancola's costar Jenni "JWoww" Farley expressed, as their castmate Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino wrote, "Congratulations 🙌🥹," and fellow Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino penned, "congrats!"
Meanwhile, costar Deena Cortese stated, "🥹🥹🥹 so excited for you two !!! Love you 🥰 your going to be the best mommy!!" while fellow MTV personality Justina Valentine exclaimed, "CONGRATS SAMMI!!!!!!! I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!!!!😍😍❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼."
A fan declared, "I’ve been waiting for this!! Congrats mama!! I know the IVF journey all too well. God is good!! ❤️," while another admirer admitted: "The way my mouth just dropped for strangers !! I’ve been watching y'all since I was 11 and I love this for you !! Congratulations!"
News of Giancola's pregnancy comes less than one year after she announced her and May's engagement in April 2024.
"Life update: Fiancé 💍🥹♥️ 3.16.24. The easiest question I’ve ever answered.. happiest & luckiest girl in the world 😭. I'll love you forever and then some 🤍 #Futurewifey #Engaged," she captioned her upload at the time.
Giancola later began opening up about her infertility woes during the midseason premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in September 2024, when she explained how she was in the midst of the egg retrieval process so she could hopefully conceive a child via IVF with May.
"I'm so secure in this relationship that for me, it's not my priority to get married," she shared last year in reference to why her and May were trying for a child before tying the knot. "Every year you get older, your eggs diminish. So for me, I just want to do what he have to now before it's too late to have children."
Giancola, who had a "harder" time getting pregnant due to her endometriosis, mentioned how she didn't want to tell anyone about her IVF journey just in case it wasn't successful.
"I don't know if I can carry a baby," she told her fiancé during the episode. "So I don't want to tell people and then have the heartbreak of 'Hey, we can't get pregnant.'"