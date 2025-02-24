Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Pregnant With Baby No. 1 After 'Struggling' With Infertility for Years: Photos

Get crazy, get loud... Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is pregnant with her first child!

"We’ve been keeping a little secret... ✨ Baby May Due August 2025 ✨🤰🏻," the Jersey Shore star, 37, captioned a post on Sunday night, February 23, alongside a photo of the reality television icon — who suffered a miscarriage last year — and her fiancé, Justin May.