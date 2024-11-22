Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Experiences 'Devastating' Miscarriage Amid Her and Fiancé Justin May's 'Long' IVF Journey
On the Thursday, November 21, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola opened up about the miscarriage she suffered earlier this year.
Throughout the season, the reality star detailed her and Justin May's IVF journey, but unfortunately, the embryo didn't take.
"This has been a very long process, it's been a lot of shots, it's been a lot of hormones," the brunette beauty, 37, shared, noting her doctor informed Giancola her "levels" weren't where they should be. "Just the thought of even being pregnant was such a magical moment for me, and just to have that taken away — it's devastating for me."
After weeks of shots and the egg retrieval, the couple decided to take a break from the process, something May was encouraging of.
"He's so positive and uplifting," the New Jersey native gushed of her man. "He's so special to me, and I just am so thankful for him. He's been by my side through this whole thing. I just love him."
May found a great way to lift her spirits, as shortly after the tragedy, he planned a surprise party for Giancola's birthday — however, the bash was also his way of having her loved ones witness him pop the question.
"I am just like, in awe. I've dreamt of this moment my entire life," the MTV star gushed in a confessional scene after May proposed.
"I feel like the luckiest girl in the world," she continued. "Justin coming into my life made my life a million times better. He is just everything I could ever ask for in a man. He's patient. He's support and I just love and adore him so much."
Giancola previously explained that having a baby with May was more important to her than getting married, as she didn't care about the timeline of things.
"I'm so secure in this relationship that for me, it's not my priority to get married," the TV personality spilled in a previous episode.
"Every year you get older, your eggs diminish," she pointed out. "So for me, I just want to do what he have to now before it's too late to have children."
Giancola also revealed she has endometriosis, which can make getting pregnant more difficult.
"My biggest fear is not being able to get pregnant. I'm surprised I'm doing this, because that's very private and it would be such a huge let down," she confessed of filming her journey.