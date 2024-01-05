Exes Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Finally Reunite in Explosive 'Jersey Shore' Trailer: Watch

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are back in each other's lives after their dramatic split.

The former couple reunited along with every single member of the Jersey Shore cast for "the first time ever" in the trailer for Season 7 of MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

"I feel like this is where I belong," Magro said as he entered the group's vacation home with his bags.