Exes Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Finally Reunite in Explosive 'Jersey Shore' Trailer: Watch
Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are back in each other's lives after their dramatic split.
The former couple reunited along with every single member of the Jersey Shore cast for "the first time ever" in the trailer for Season 7 of MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation.
"I feel like this is where I belong," Magro said as he entered the group's vacation home with his bags.
"I think we've all known for quite some time that Ron might be coming back," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino noted in the clip.
"H--- no!" Giancola — who dated Magro from 2009 until they officially called it quits in 2014 — exclaimed as her former flame entered the scene. "Am I living in The Twilight Zone?!"
The 36-year-old previously opened up about how she would approach sharing the screen with Magro, 38, following their tumultuous breakup. "I knew if I was going to do the show again that he would eventually be there, or there would be a situation where Ron and I would have to work together," she said in an interview earlier this year.
"He's a part of the family like everybody else, so I look at it more like he's a coworker and I'm working with him, and he's just some guy I dated in my 20s," she continued.
As for what she's taken away from her rocky romance with the father-of-one, she admitted, "I learned a lot from that relationship. I think to not waste time on the wrong people, because all we have left is time. And it's like, you don't want to waste years on the wrong person, and always have self-respect."
Following the demise of their relationship, Magro welcomed daughter Ariana Sky, now 5, with ex Jen Harley in 2018. Giancola has been dating her boyfriend, Justin May, since November 2021.
In a 2018 episode of the hit reality spinoff, Magro claimed he was still in love with his former girlfriend. "I think I just miss the feeling of security 'cause that's what she gave. It's so f------ hard to find and I think that's why I am the way I am," he told costar Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.
"Every man wishes he could be with the love of his life. Being with someone for seven years and then you don't end up with person? Yeah, it hurts," he noted of his former romance with Giancola.
Entertainment Tonight conducted the 2023 interview with Giancola.