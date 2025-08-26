BABIES Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Welcomes 'Rainbow Baby' With Her Fiancé — and Their Adorable Son Shares a Name With Her 'Jersey Shore' Costar Source: @sammisweetheart/instagram Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola and Justin May welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday, August 20. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 26 2025, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

Another meatball has joined the pack! Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and her fiancé, Justin May, revealed they welcomed their first child together on Wednesday, August 20. The couple announced the news on Tuesday, August 26, with plenty of adorable photos of their bundle of joy.

Meet Vincent Keith May

Source: @sammisweetheart/instagram Samantha Giancola and her fiancé, Justin May, welcomed son Vincent on August 20.

"Welcome to the world my rainbow miracle baby 🥹🍼Vincent Keith May August 20, 2025😭 ," the reality star captioned the post. "After this very long journey to get here, words cannot describe how blessed and truly grateful we are. Forever living in our baby love bubble until further notice 🥹♥️," the new mom gushed. "Ok I can’t stop crying happy tears. Thank you God." The tot notably shares a name with her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costar Vincent "Vinny" Guadagnino.

Source: @sammisweetheart/instagram The new mom called her son their 'rainbow baby,' as she previously had a miscarriage.

Pictures included the baby with his name plaque — which revealed he weighed 8 lbs., 4 oz., and measured in at 20 inches at birth — each of the parents cuddling their tot and a sweet picture with Sammi dressed in a hospital gown while laying down with the newborn. The MTV fan-favorite also included a shot where the couple each held onto a carseat in which Vincent was buckled into.

The New Parents Receive Congratulatory Comments From Her Costars

Source: @sammisweetheart/instagram The brunette beauty admitted she 'can’t stop crying happy tears.'

Sammi's Fertility Journey

Source: @sammisweetheart/instagram Sammi Giancola documented her fertility struggles on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.'

The boutique owner was candid about her fertility journey on the MTV show, even letting cameras in as she gave herself shots prior to egg retrievals. "This has been a very long process, it's been a lot of shots, it's been a lot of hormones," she shared on a past episode after a miscarriage. "Just the thought of even being pregnant was such a magical moment for me, and just to have that taken away — it's devastating for me." Thankfully, Justin was there every step of the way to give her his support. "He's so positive and uplifting," she gushed of her fiancé. "He's so special to me, and I just am so thankful for him. He's been by my side through this whole thing. I just love him."

Source: @youtube/mtv 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' airs on Thursdays on MTV.