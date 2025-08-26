Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Welcomes 'Rainbow Baby' With Her Fiancé — and Their Adorable Son Shares a Name With Her 'Jersey Shore' Costar
Another meatball has joined the pack!
Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and her fiancé, Justin May, revealed they welcomed their first child together on Wednesday, August 20. The couple announced the news on Tuesday, August 26, with plenty of adorable photos of their bundle of joy.
Meet Vincent Keith May
"Welcome to the world my rainbow miracle baby 🥹🍼Vincent Keith May August 20, 2025😭 ," the reality star captioned the post.
"After this very long journey to get here, words cannot describe how blessed and truly grateful we are. Forever living in our baby love bubble until further notice 🥹♥️," the new mom gushed. "Ok I can’t stop crying happy tears. Thank you God."
The tot notably shares a name with her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costar Vincent "Vinny" Guadagnino.
Pictures included the baby with his name plaque — which revealed he weighed 8 lbs., 4 oz., and measured in at 20 inches at birth — each of the parents cuddling their tot and a sweet picture with Sammi dressed in a hospital gown while laying down with the newborn.
The MTV fan-favorite also included a shot where the couple each held onto a carseat in which Vincent was buckled into.
The New Parents Receive Congratulatory Comments From Her Costars
- Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Pregnant With Baby No. 1 After 'Struggling' With Infertility for Years: Photos
- 'Jersey Shore' Star Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Reveals Sex of First Baby With Justin May
- Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Experiences 'Devastating' Miscarriage Amid Her and Fiancé Justin May's 'Long' IVF Journey
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jersey Shore costar Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi commented on the upload, "Welcome to the family baby! ❤️," while Deena Cortese penned, "So happy for you !!! He’s beautiful ❤️❤️."
"😍😍😍😍 congratulations 🍾," wrote Jenni "JWoww" Farley, with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's wife, Lauren gushing, "Welcome Baby Vincent! We can’t wait to meet this precious boy! 🥺🙏🏼♥️."
Sammi's Fertility Journey
The boutique owner was candid about her fertility journey on the MTV show, even letting cameras in as she gave herself shots prior to egg retrievals.
"This has been a very long process, it's been a lot of shots, it's been a lot of hormones," she shared on a past episode after a miscarriage. "Just the thought of even being pregnant was such a magical moment for me, and just to have that taken away — it's devastating for me."
Thankfully, Justin was there every step of the way to give her his support.
"He's so positive and uplifting," she gushed of her fiancé. "He's so special to me, and I just am so thankful for him. He's been by my side through this whole thing. I just love him."
The happy couple — who became engaged in 2024 — first announced Sammi's pregnancy in February.
"After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for!" the caption continued. "We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all! Our hearts have never been so full of love, we can’t wait to meet you baby! 🫶🏼🥹💕."