Sandra Bullock Was the 'Best Caretaker' to Late Partner Bryan Randall, Actress' Sister Reveals
Sandra Bullock’s younger sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, gave some details into the actress' relationship with her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, as he battled ALS.
"I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon. ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital (links in bio). #picbyraymo," she captioned a photo of the late photographer smoking a cigar via Instagram on Monday, August 7.
As OK! previously reported, Randall's life was cut short due to the grueling disease taking a toll on him.
"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family shared. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."
"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded.
The Bird Box star, 59, who stepped away from Hollywood after filming The Lost City, made it a point to put her kids, Louis, 13, and Laila, 10, and Randall first in the last few years.
Randall "would sometimes moan that she was never around," a source previously dished. "So, she prioritized him, too."
Prior to Randall's death, the duo, who met Randall when he photographed Louis' birthday in January 2015, were happier than ever.
"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children— three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," the mom-of-two said on Red Table Talk in 2021.