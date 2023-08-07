OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sandra Bullock
OK LogoNEWS

Sandra Bullock 'Prioritized' Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Before His Untimely Death

sandra bullock bryan randall pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 7 2023, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

After filming The Lost City, which premiered in 2022, Sandra Bullock decided to step back from the spotlight to spend time with her kids, Louis, 13, and Laila, 10 — but it also seems like she made it a point to put her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, who had been privately battling ALS, first.

Randall, who passed away in early August, "would sometimes moan that she was never around," a source previously dished. "So, she prioritized him, too."

Article continues below advertisement
sandra bullock bryan randall
Source: mega

Last year, the brunette beauty confessed she needed a break from acting and Hollywood. “I am just going to take some time to be a mom,” she said, adding that she'll return “when I’m done being a mom. I’ll get back to it. I don’t know when. Probably when they’re teenagers, solidly 16- or 17-year-olds.”

“Sandra has no regrets about leaving Hollywood,” a source added, sharing that “she’s worth $250 million, so money isn’t an issue.”

Article continues below advertisement
sandra bullock bryan randall
Source: mega

Unfortunately, Bullock's time with Randall was cut short due to his health woes.

As OK! previously reported, Randall's family members confirmed the terrible news on Monday, August 7. "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family shared. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded.

MORE ON:
Sandra Bullock
Article continues below advertisement
sandra bullock bryan randall
Source: mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to the tragic passing, the duo, who met Randall when he photographed Louis' birthday in January 2015, seemed to be in a good spot.

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children— three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," the 59-year-old actress said on Red Table Talk in 2021.

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she added. "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.