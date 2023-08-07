Sandra Bullock 'Prioritized' Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Before His Untimely Death
After filming The Lost City, which premiered in 2022, Sandra Bullock decided to step back from the spotlight to spend time with her kids, Louis, 13, and Laila, 10 — but it also seems like she made it a point to put her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, who had been privately battling ALS, first.
Randall, who passed away in early August, "would sometimes moan that she was never around," a source previously dished. "So, she prioritized him, too."
Last year, the brunette beauty confessed she needed a break from acting and Hollywood. “I am just going to take some time to be a mom,” she said, adding that she'll return “when I’m done being a mom. I’ll get back to it. I don’t know when. Probably when they’re teenagers, solidly 16- or 17-year-olds.”
“Sandra has no regrets about leaving Hollywood,” a source added, sharing that “she’s worth $250 million, so money isn’t an issue.”
Unfortunately, Bullock's time with Randall was cut short due to his health woes.
As OK! previously reported, Randall's family members confirmed the terrible news on Monday, August 7. "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family shared. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."
"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded.
Prior to the tragic passing, the duo, who met Randall when he photographed Louis' birthday in January 2015, seemed to be in a good spot.
"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children— three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," the 59-year-old actress said on Red Table Talk in 2021.
"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she added. "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."